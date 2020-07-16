Dom Bess Believes His Accuracy & Consistency Is Perilous; Unfazed By Pressure On Him

England spinner Dom Bess believes the two qualities he possesses - accuracy and consistency makes him very dangerous and credited his training for getting into that rhythm. The young spinner picked up two wickets in the opening Test against the Windies at Ageas Bowl and could have picked up a third had skipper Ben Stokes not dropped Blackwood in the slips. Dom Bess also revealed that he had been following tips offered by some top off-spinners of England in order to stay in the competition comprising of the likes of Jack Leach and Moeen Ali.

'Dangerous'

"I feel like I am attacking both edges of the bat. My consistency and accuracy within where I am landing it is dangerous," he said via video conference on Tuesday. "That comes through training, getting that feel, that rhythm ... I guess and that's certainly what I think I have got at the moment."

"I grew up watching (Graeme) Swanny as an Englishman. Jeetan Patel has been dominating the county system. I look at Simon Harmer, he is a quality off-spinner. I've worked a little with (Rangana) Herath," he said. "These guys have a lot of similarities and that's why they are the best in the world. A big one is consistency, where they are landing the ball, how many revs they can get on it... For me, it is best to make sure I keep my head grounded, keep working, keep having this no-ego approach."

'Such a good bowler'

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was all praise for Dom Bess as the former hailed the spinner for being such a good bowler. Crediting his bowling action and body language, Manjrekar said that Dom Bess ensured that he picked up his wickets while making the batsmen drive. this, according to Manjrekar, will help Dom Bess pick up wickets on tracks where the pitch won't turn. Manjrekar wished the young spinner success in his future.

2nd Test to kick-off from Thursday

Fresh from becoming a father of two, Joe Root will be reinstalled as England captain on Thursday with his team in very familiar territory. With Root absent so he could be with his wife for the birth of their second child, England lost the first Test against the West Indies last week in what was the first international cricket match since the sport's shutdown because of the coronavirus outbreak. It leaves England with a bizarre record of having lost the first Test in eight of the team's last 10 series.

England second Test Squad: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.

(With PTI inputs)

Image credits: AP