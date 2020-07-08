England Vs West Indies Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, 1st Test Preview

England will take on West Indies in the 1st Test match of the England vs West Indies three-match Test series on Wednesday, July 8. The ENG vs WI live match will be played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium in Southampton. Here is the ENG vs WI live streaming details, ENG vs WI live telecast in India details, ENG vs WI live match details and where to catch the ENG vs WI live scores.

England vs West Indies 1st Test preview

The England vs West Indies Test series will mark the return of international cricket amid COVID-19. The pandemic had brought the cricket calendar to a standstill since March. While Jason Holder will lead the West Indies side, Ben Stokes will lead the England side in absence of regular skipper Joe Root, who has already left the bio-bubble to be with his wife as the cricketer is set to be blessed with his second child.

ENG vs WI live streaming: ENG vs WI weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, the weather conditions will be cloudy with chances of rain during the ENG vs WI live match on Wednesday and Thursday, while the last three days are expected to be sunny. Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip is always expected to be favourable to spinners. But with no cricket being played on the surface over a considerable amount of time, the seamers can also expect to get a bit of help from the surface. The captain winning the toss is likely going to opt to bowl first to make the best use of the conditions.

ENG vs WI live scores: ENG vs WI live telecast in India and ENG vs WI live streaming details

The ENG vs WI live telecast in India will be available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. But fans can also enjoy the ENG vs WI live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the ENG vs WI live match. The ENG vs WI live streaming would also be available on Sony LIV, Airtel TV and cricket.com.au. The England vs West Indies live streaming will begin at 3:30 PM IST. For Eng vs WI live scores, fans can check the official England Cricket Twitter page as well.

ENG vs WI live match: England vs West Indies squad details

ENG vs WI live match: England vs West Indies squad details: ENG

Ben Stokes (Captain), James Anderson, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

ENG vs WI live match: England vs West Indies squad details: WI

Jason Holder (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach

(IMAGE: ENGLAND CRICKET / TWITTER)