ENG Vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And All 1st Test Match Details

England will face West Indies in the 1st Test match of the West Indies tour of England 2020/21. The ENG vs WI live match will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday, July 8 at 3:30 PM IST. Jason Holder will captain West Indies side and Ben Stokes will lead England side in the ENG vs WI live match. Here is the ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction, ENG vs WI Dream11 team, ENG vs WI match prediction, ENG vs WI playing 11 and all ENG vs WI live match details.

ENG vs WI Dream11 preview

The 1st Test between England and West Indies marks the return of international cricket after COVID-19 brought cricket activities to a standstill since March. While the match will be played behind closed doors, England and West Indies have agreed on the usage of fake crowd noise and music to enhance the atmosphere in the absence of fans in stadiums.

ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction: ENG vs WI Dream11 team

ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction: ENG vs WI Dream11 team: ENG

Ben Stokes(Captain), James Anderson, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction: ENG vs WI Dream11 team: WI

Jason Holder (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach

ENG vs WI Dream11 top picks

Here's our ENG vs WI Dream11 top picks for the ENG vs WI Dream11 game -

Ben Stokes

Jofra Archer

Shai Hope

Kemar Roach

ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction: ENG vs WI likely playing XIs

ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction: ENG vs WI playing XI: ENG

Ben Stokes(Captain), Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, James Anderson

ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction: ENG vs WI playing XI: WI

Jason Holder (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Shai Hope, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shane Dowrich, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph

ENG vs WI Dream11 team

ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction

As per our ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction, England start as favourites to win the match.

Note: The ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction, ENG vs WI Dream11 top picks and ENG vs WI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: WINDIES CRICKET / TWITTER)