English All-rounder Tim Bresnan Signs 2-year Contract With Warwickshire

British all-rounder Tim Bresnan has signed a two-year deal with Warwickshire County Cricket Club which covers up to the end of the 2022 season. The club said in a statement on June 30 that Bresnan will join the Bears initially on a loan deal, subject to ECB clearance, which covers the remainder of the 2020 county season.

The 35-year-old bowling all-rounder has played 23 test match, 85 ODIs, and 34 T20 internationals for England, claiming 205 wickets across the formats. Brenan was one of the youngest players to represent Yorkshire at the age of 20 and called to play for England in the limited-overs game against Sri Lanka in 2006.

💬 “I always had Warwickshire in the back of my mind as somewhere I would like to play. I’ve always liked the club and liked playing at Edgbaston."



A new 🏡 for Tim Bresnan! 💪



📝 https://t.co/yXpVMiedpB



🐻#YouBears #WelcomeBrez pic.twitter.com/mvfUxPBnO7 — Warwickshire CCC 🏏 (@WarwickshireCCC) June 30, 2020

Bresnan played a pivotal role in the Yorkshire side which won back-to-back County Championships in the 2014 and 2015 seasons. He was also part of the English team during ICC men's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean in 2010 and played a significant role in helping the side win the much-coveted title.

Read: UK PM Boris Johnson Calls Cricket Ball 'natural Vector Of Covid'; County Restart Unlikely

Tim Bresnan 'thrilled' to join the club

The all-rounder said that he is “thrilled” to be joining the new club which he has always admired, adding that he still has a strong desire to play at the top level. He added that he has always enjoyed playing at Edgbaston with Yorkshire and England, and know quite a few of the players well.

"I have still got a strong desire to continuing playing at the top level and to win, so hopefully I can pass on a bit of my experience to the young players who are coming through. I know quite a few of the players well, so I cannot wait to move down and get cracking," the club's official website quoted Bresnan as saying.

Last week, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that the county cricket season will commence on August 1 after the COVID-forced halt.

Read: Rohit Sharma, Ravi Shastri Lead Cricket Fraternity's Gratitude On National Doctors Day

Read: Quinton De Kock-led Top South African Cricketers Return To Training Post COVID Halt