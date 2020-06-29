ECB Announces Resumption Of Delayed County Season From August 1

Even as the ban on recreational cricket continues in the United Kingdom, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced that the county cricket season will commence on August 1 after the COVID forced halt. The board will decide on the formats to be played during the delayed season in early July and a new scheduled will be announced. The ECB has also committed to a domestic season of women's cricket in 2020, however, it might differ from the planned rollout of the new women’s elite domestic structure.

As cricket eyes complete resumption in the United Kingdom, the national cricket board has also allowed players to resume training on or before July 1. A dedicated working group with representatives from the First-Class Counties and ECB has been formed to provide specific focus to Domestic Cricket.

While announcing the resumption of County Cricket, ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said, “It is a significant step for our game that we are able to approve the start of the men’s domestic season for 1 August and one which will be welcomed by everyone connected with County Cricket."

“It must be stressed that the safety of our players, staff and officials has been the first priority through all discussions and Government guidance will continue to shape our planning and preparation," he added.

British PM continues ban on recreational cricket

Meanwhile, there has been no update on the resumption of recreational cricket in England. Replying to a question regarding the resumption of county cricket in the House of Commons, PM Johnson stated that the problem with cricket is that the ball is a natural vector of disease, potentially at any rate. Boris Johnson also said that the same has been discussed multiple times with experts as well. In conclusion, the PM said that the government is still working on ways to make cricket COVID-19 secure, therefore the guideline cannot be changed right now.

Calling for recreational cricket to resume from 4th July, Michael Vaughan said that it was utter nonsense the game wasn’t been allowed to resume. He said that the players could keep a hand sanitizer in their pocket and use it every time they touch the ball as a precautionary measure.

