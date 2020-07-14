Eoin Morgan Reveals Moment During World Cup 2019 Final That Made Him Think 'it's Over'

On this day in 2019, England and New Zealand played one of the most dramatic finals in the history of the sport. England were crowned World Champions as they beat New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup final only on the basis of a superior boundary count, on July 14, 2019. Now, 12 months after the nail-biting contest, England captain Eoin Morgan recalled the moment where he felt that the game was out of England's reach during the 2019 final against New Zealand at Lord’s.

ALSO READ | World Cup final highlights: Tom Moody reveals how India missed out on an opportunity to win World Cup 2019

England vs New Zealand: Eoin Morgan reveals the exact moment he thought it was over for England in 2019 World Cup final

Chasing 242 in the World Cup final, England's innings got off to a rough start as they lost some early wickets. England never gained the momentum and at one stage they were reduced to 86/4. However, Ben Stokes (84) and Jos Buttler (59) built a partnership as they took the Three Lions to 203. England looked on course to secure a win but Jimmy Neesham and Lockie Ferguson picked up wickets to spoil England's party.

ALSO READ | England vs New Zealand World Cup final: Jason Roy reveals how England's win over India changed their fortunes in World Cup 2019

However, Ben Stokes held his nerve to guide his team to the tie in England vs New Zealand World Cup final. The Englishman rode his luck significantly during his valiant knock. One of those instances came when he hit a Jimmy Neesham delivery straight to the long-on boundary. Trent Boult claimed the catch but only after he had stepped on to the rope. Eoin Morgan revealed this was the moment where he thought the Three Lions were ‘dead and buried’.

While speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Eoin Morgan said that there was only one moment of doubt for him and it probably came to him the second time he watched the final. Eoin Morgan added that when Neesham bowled a slower ball to Stokes and the all-rounder hit it down to long-on, he remembers the ball being in the air for a long time but realised that it hadn't travelled as far as he would have liked. Eoin Morgan pointed out that's when he thought 'it's over' because they needed 15 runs off the final over and he thought for a split second that they were dead and buried.

Nail bitting Final..

♥️

NZ was the real winner but Luck came into play🙏🏻

No Matter who wins its Cricket the champion at last❤️#CWC19



pic.twitter.com/zAh5BJX45l — Arbab Khan🚩 (@arbabkhan09) July 14, 2020

ALSO READ | England vs New Zealand World Cup final highlights: Ian Smith recalls several nerve-wracking moments of the World Cup 2019 Final at Lord's

England vs New Zealand: World Cup final highlights

With the scores tied, the 2019 World Cup final went to the Super Over. England sent in Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler against Trent Boult in the Super Over. Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler managed to score 15 runs. Jofra Archer was England's bowler for the Super Over who did an exceptional job. Jofra Archer restricted the Kiwis to 15 to trigger massive celebrations in the stadium and all around the United Kingdom. England won on the basis of a superior boundary count as they hit two sixes and 22 boundaries as compared to New Zealand's two sixes and 14 boundaries.

ALSO READ | England vs New Zealand World Cup final highlights: England crowned World Champions after beating New Zealand in thrilling finale OTD in 2019

IMAGE COURTESY: AP