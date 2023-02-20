'Even A 16-year-old Won't Play Such Shots': Gambhir Slams Australian Team For Poor Batting

Gautam Gambhir has slammed Australia following their disastrous batting display in the second Test in the Border-Gavaskar trophy. A fiery spell from Ravindra Jadeja helped the host side to wrap up the Australian innings within a paltry total of 113. India chased the required target on the third day itself as they have now taken a 2-0 lead in the four-match Test series.

Gautam Gambhir slammed the Australian team for poor shot selection

Gautam Gambhir criticised the Australian batsmen for their poor shot selection during an interaction with Star Sports. "Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were the biggest threats, and Australia also knew that, but the way they batted was embarrassing. You don't expect this from the World's No. 1 team. An Under-16 player will also not play such shots, the sort of shots the Australian batters played on this pitch.

"Why did you have to play the sweep? I have seen such a brain fade very few times in international cricket. You might get out while defending or because of a technical flaw, but they come after telling in the dressing room which shots you can and cannot play on this pitch."

Gambhir further went on to point out how Peter Handscomb didn't really use the sweep shot in the first inning. "How many times did the Indian batters play the sweep on this wicket? How many sweeps did Peter Handscomb play in the first innings - none at all, and you came and just played the sweep.

"You were not batting against Under-14 bowlers - how many sweeps will Ravichandran Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja allow you to play (at) the pace at which they bowl? I feel it was more than a surrender; it was as though you didn't come to play at all."

BCCI has announced the squad for the remaining two Tests and the Indian team will be seeking a comfortable victory in the two matches.

India’s Test squad for the third and fourth Test against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), K L Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.