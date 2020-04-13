'Every Ball Was Going Out Of Park,' Recalls Suresh Raina As He Picks Favorite IPL Moment

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic which has brought the sporting world to a complete standstill including the cash-rich franchise tournament - the IPL, several sports stars have resorted to different means to keep fans engaged. Recently, Australia's former explosive batsman Matthew Hayden, who played for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, shared his favourite IPL moments and then nominated his former teammate Suresh Raina to do the same.

Raina's favourite IPL moment

Following his former teammate, Suresh Raina on Monday picked Matthew Hayden's innings of 93 runs against Delhi Daredevils with his infamous 'Mongoose bat' in the 2010 edition as his favourite IPL moment. The Australian opener had made the 'Mongoose bat' which had a longer handle and short base famous during his IPL days. Raina recollected vividly that 'every ball was going out of the park' when Hayden was batting against Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, Raina also said, "We had a good partnership, I scored 49 in that game. I was captaining the side, you made me believe we can win from that situation. That was a very very good knock of yours. I still have the signed bat that you gave to me. I’m gonna share it with you, I hope you remember the autograph that you gave me.”

Beautiful memories of #Yellove & @IPL brother @HaydosTweets. One of my favourite innings with you is CSKvsDD from 2010, where I got your autographed bat which is a very precious part of my collection till date. Here I pass it on to @faf1307 to share his favourite moments of #IPL. https://t.co/mWU9CwsvJz pic.twitter.com/06NdAqSnEc — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 13, 2020

Golden memories of @IPL with my brother @HaydosTweets. Thanks for this precious bat, it will always top my collection. @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/I1JvFZSyPO — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 13, 2020

Furthermore, the CSK middle-order batsman passed on the buck to former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis to share his favourite IPL moment.

Earlier, Matthew Hayden had picked CSK’s away match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) as one of his favourite moments where captain MS Dhoni got his side over the line with just two balls to spare. Hayden then recalled the IPL 2010 final to highlight another one of his favourite memories from the franchise. He described picked his catch in 19th over of Mumbai Indians innings as his favourite where he took a low catch at mid-off to send a well-set Kieron Pollard back to the pavilion.

