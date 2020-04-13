Gautam Gambhir Reckons MS Dhoni Might Not Make It To The Indian Team If IPL Gets Canceled

Gautam Gambhir has said that it is very difficult for Mahendra Singh Dhoni to make a comeback into the national team if the IPL 2020 gets canceled. Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game ever since Team India's heartbreaking loss at the hands of New Zealand in World Cup 2019 last July. Meanwhile, both Gambhir and MS Dhoni have been a part of the Indian side that had emerged triumphant in the ICC World T20 2007 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2011. While Mahi was the skipper, Gauti was the star performer with the bat in both finals.

'On what basis?': Gautam Gambhir

While speaking on a cricket segment which is hosted by the official broadcasters of the IPL, the former left-handed batsman said that if the IPL does not happen this year, then it will become very difficult for the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper to make a comeback.

Meanwhile, Gambhir also asked on what basis will the veteran wicket-keeper batsman be selected since he has not been playing for the last one or one and a half year (9 months to be precise).

MS Dhoni & IPL 2020

Coming back to Dhoni, he was all set to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 tournament opener against the defending champions at the Wankhede Stadium which was originally supposed to get underway on March 29 but has been tentatively postponed to April 15 due to coronavirus fear. Should the 13th edition of the IPL take place, then MSD will be hoping to lead the 'Yellow Army' to their fourth IPL title.

'Forget IPL': Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly broke silence on the future of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and said that the board officials are monitoring all the developments but insisted that as of now, nothing can be said. Few days before the start of IPL 2020, the BCCI suspended the league at least till April 15 in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis.

While making the decision of postponing the IPL, the cricket body had said that their next action will depend on the situation in the country. And unfortunately, the situation has only deteriorated in the last few weeks. However, Sourav Ganguly said that he cannot see things becoming normal at least before mid-May as he asked everyone to ‘forget IPL’.

Speaking to a leading news daily, the former cricketer stated that the management is monitoring developments and added that it's just simple common sense that at the moment, nothing is in favour of any kind of sport anywhere in the world, forget IPL.

