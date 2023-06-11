'Everyone Blamed Virat Kohli But..': Internet Reacts To India's WTC 2023 Final Loss

IND vs AUS: Australia scripted history on Sunday with their 209-run win over Team India in the ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final. With the loss, India became the first time to lose two consecutive WTC finals. Australia became the first team in the history of cricket to win all of the ICC men’s titles. As the match concluded, big names in the cricketing community put out their reactions on social media.

“The problem isn’t the bowling. Hasn’t been the bowling for a few years now. It’s ‘The Batting’ that’s been letting India down. Across formats. Since a lot of you have misinterpreted this—this statement isn’t limited to this game itself. Of course, bowling was below-par in this game but it’s India’s batting that’s ‘considered’ to be the strength…and that hasn’t delivered in either of the innings of this match too,” said cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra on his Twitter handle.

At the same time, veteran India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik hailed Australia for having the built-in software of champions. “There's something about Australia...they come with a built-in software of champions. Congratulations on winning another tournament! Tough luck for our #TeamIndia,” DK’s tweet read.

Popular cricket pundit Harsha Bhogle called for a ‘dispassionate analysis’ of India’s Test match combination. “I hope there is a dispassionate analysis of where India is as a test match combination. Not knee-jerk, because it was a good effort to make the #WTC2023 final, but a look at what it will take to win the next one,” said Bhogle.

The big plus for India has been the batting of @ajinkyarahane88. Looked very classy, very stylish and I so hope it is the second wind to his test career — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 11, 2023

“A lot of players who have been good for India, remember India was No 1 on the ICC Test rankings, are of similar age. Need to start getting younger players in so that there is the right mix in the side. I have little doubt that it will happen,” Bhogle added. Alongside reactions from cricketing names, the Internet also overflowed with reactions from furious fans, who lashed out at the Indian captain Rohit Sharma, while backing Virat Kohli.

However, there were several other reactions that looked to lift India’s spirit.

When the anger settles down and the tears fade away, you’ll start to realise what this team has achieved in the past 4 years.



Wins across the globe, against the best. 2 WTC finals. Dominance.



With the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle concluding on an unfortunate note for India, their focus will now turn towards the 50-over format. India is scheduled to host the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 later this year.