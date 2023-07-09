'Everyone Loves Him': Virat Kohli's Massive Praise For 'Universe Boss' Ahead Of 1st Test

India is set to face West Indies in a bilateral series, marking their first appearance after the World Test championship in June, and now will be eyeing preparation for the Asian Cup and ICC ODI World Cup later this year to end their long ICC drought at international level after failing to win ICC trophies in the last few years. In their forthcoming series with the West Indies, India will be playing two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is, with the first Test beginning on Wednesday, July 12.

West Indies will not be playing in the ICC ODI World Cup after failing to qualify

India last won an ICC trophy in 2013 under MS Dhoni

India's last Test appearance was a loss to Australia in the WTC Final 2023

Virat Kohli eyes a meeting with WI's great Chris Gayle

Virat Kohli was asked about his plans to visit Chris Gayle in the Caribbean during an interview on the Star Sports programme "Follow the Blues." However, Kohli made it clear that none of the games are planned to take place in Gayle's native Jamaica, which would complicate their preparations. He replied in the following way:

Well Chris, I have hung out with him for so many years. I am sure that when we are in Jamaica, we will definitely go and meet Chris. He always invites the team home to have a good time and just chill out

So I am sure he is going to do the same again if he is in town. Everyone loves him. We went last time as well to his place, we had a great time and he is such a humble guy. Definitely, if he is free and he is in town, sure we are going to catch up with him.

In their conversation with star-sports, Virat Kohli showed his eagerness to see the Universe boss once again. He said Gayle constantly invites the group over to his house so they can hang out and have fun. Kohli also highlighted Gayle's humility and the good time they had during their last visit to West Indies. In his final statement, Kohli stated that since everyone likes him, if Gayle happens to be free and in town, they will undoubtedly meet up and enjoy time together.

What was Virat Kohli’s favourite memory of the West Indies?

In particular, Virat Kohli recalled playing in Antigua as his favourite experience of playing in the West Indies. He recalled how important it was for him to reach his first double-century in Test cricket during that game. The great Sir Vivian Richards was there to see Kohli's outstanding century, which added to its allure. As he recalled seeing Sir Vivian later that evening and receiving compliments from the legendary cricketer. One of the most memorable and treasured experiences of Kohli's career is this one, in his opinion. India won the actual game with a resounding victory, with Ravichandran Ashwin's stellar effort helping the team with 7 wickets in the 2nd innings which lead to a victory.