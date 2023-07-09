'It's theirs for the taking': Glenn McGrath puts weight on England to win 3rd Ashes Test

The 3rd Ashes Test is nicely set up and 4th day will most certainly bring out the result of the match. As things stand, England have the edge on papers and a couple of partnerships could take them to the distance. Former Australian bowling legend Glenn McGrath has assessed the game and given his view regarding which side has the upper hand.

3 things you need to know

England and Australia are embroiled in a tense 3rd Test of the Ashes 2023

England need another 224 runs to win the match

Australia are currently 2-0 up in the series

England vs Australia: 3rd Test of the Ashes 2023

It has been a low-scoring match till now, however, no team has been able to gain huge momentum. However, at the end of Day 3, England has walked into a position where they will be optimistic about Day 4. Chasing 251, England ended Day 3 on 27/0. So, another 224 runs and England will be off the mark in the series which is currently led by Australia with a score of 2-0.

Glenn McGrath says the match is Engalnd's 'for the taking'

As England are at the bright spot, Aussie great Glenn McGrath has also placed England ahead of Australia in the match. Speaking to BBC, McGrath has stressed on the enormity that Day 4 morning will carry in the match and says if England scores quickly then they can take the match away from Australia. Nevertheless, he also made it known that the pitch still has enough for the Australians.

“The thing is, they score so quickly, so Australia need to be on their game first thing tomorrow, see what the overhead conditions are going to be like. I think that'll probably play a big part in what happens, but there's still enough in this pitch for the Australians,” said McGrath. If we get enough balls in the right area, I think we can create 10 chances. The fact that they put on 54 for the last two (wickets) was a bit of a bonus – 250, it's there for Australia, but the way England bat, they love chasing, it's theirs for the taking,” McGrath added.

So, what do you think, which way this match is headed? Will Australia take an unassailable 3-0 lead or England will mark a comeback? All to look forward to.