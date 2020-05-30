MS Dhoni Not Automatically Guaranteed Indian Team Comeback: Chetan Sharma

Former India captain MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical since the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England where India were knocked out by New Zealand in the semi-final. MS Dhoni was supposed to make a comeback in the IPL 2020 where he was set to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cash-rich league was considered as a crucial competition to bring MS Dhoni back into the scheme of things.

Chetan Sharma reckons MS Dhoni will have to fight for his place in the Indian team

MS Dhoni's performance in the IPL 2020 would also have decided if he made it to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup that is supposed to be played in Australia later this year. Now, former India cricketer Chetan Sharma has opined that MS Dhoni will now have to face stiff competition for his place in the Indian team.

While speaking to CricketAddictor, Chetan Sharma reckoned that MS Dhoni’s unavailability has raised questions in front of the selectors. He further said that no one can deny that MS Dhoni has contributed a lot to the Indian team. He has scaled heights across all formats and led the team to glory in all three major ICC tournaments. However, he added that his absence for so long has raised questions in front of the selectors.

Chetan Sharma also said that due to his absence, a couple of youngsters have cemented their places in the team. He added that there is KL Rahul who has done exceptionally well in India’s recent outings. Chetan Sharma further said that Rishabh Pant is also in contention so MS Dhoni will now have to fight for a place in the India team.

Fans get emotional as #DhoniRetires trends on Twitter

There has been a lot of speculation that's being made regarding MS Dhoni's future in international cricket. Since Dhoni went on a sabbatical, rumours have been rife about his retirement. #DhoniRetires started trending on Twitter, which left the wicketkeeper’s fans extremely confused. As soon as the trend started, fans of MS Dhoni started sharing their favourite memories of the 2011 World Cup winning-captain on the microblogging site.

However, there has been no official confirmation from BCCI or MS Dhoni or a reliable, official source for that matter. So this has turned to be a fake trend just like it has trended on several occasions in the past.

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI