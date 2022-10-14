Ex-captain MS Dhoni's Epic Reply When Asked About 'favourite Subject' In School: Watch

MS Dhoni is idolised by cricket fans not only in India but also across the world. A bona fide superstar of the game, the former Team India skipper is looked up by youngsters who joined the sport after him. The former captain with his cool and polite personality has always managed to charm people while having conversations on and off camera. Recently while attending an event, Dhoni was asked question about his favourite subject in school to which the CSK skipper dropped a cheeky reply.

MS Dhoni 'stumped' by question from a young fan

While addressing the crowd, MS Dhoni answered questions about his cricket idol while growing up, but when he was asked to pick his favourite subject in school, the former skipper had a witty reply asking whether 'sports qualify as a subject' to which the entire audience burst into laughter. The 41-year-old had a tough life as a kid and have recently made a revelation about his father having doubts about his ability to clear board exams. Speaking on the sidelines of an event he said, "I was very happy. My father thought that I am not passing [10th board exam]. He was like, it’s gone, I will have to repeat, but he was very happy that I passed.”

Dhoni also spoke about being an average student and how he struggled with his studies since he was more involved in playing cricket. He said, "My attendance was very low because I was playing throughout. So, it was tough for me, but I was an average student. In fact, in Class 10 boards, there were chapters I had no clue about. So, I had no idea what to write if a question came from that particular chapter. That's how bad it was.”

MS Dhoni on watching 'idol' Sachin Tendulkar bat

MS Dhoni made his India debut in 2004 and went on to become one of India’s finest cricketers of all time. The superstar himself had an idol to look up to while growing up, who was none other than 'little master' Sachin Tendulkar. “Well, as a cricket role model, it is always Sachin Tendulkar. I was exactly like you guys, I used to watch Sachin Tendulkar play and always thought, ‘I want to play like him.’ Later on, I realised, I can’t play like him but inside in my heart, I always wanted to play like him, revealed Dhoni.

Speaking of MS Dhoni's career, the wicketkeeper-batsman had a decorated career in which he led Team India to greater heights. The man from Ranchi represented the country in 500 international matches and captained the team across all formats in a total of 331 matches. In the test format, MS Dhoni lead the team in 60 matches from 2008 to 2014.

Dhoni will be remembered for captaining Team India to World cup glory twice. India went on to win the ICC T20 World Cup win in 2007 and the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011. The ODI world cup title was India's first in 28 years. In the test format. The player from Ranchi captained the team to the 2013 Champions Trophy becoming the first captain to have won all three ICC trophies.