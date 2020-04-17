Ex-CSK Player Recalls Shane Warne's Sledge That Led To His Dismissal In IPL 2008 Final

Chennai Super Kings are one of the most successful teams in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK are the only team to have qualified in the playoffs of all the editions of the IPL. The three-time IPL winners had a brilliant inaugural season where they made it to the finals but came second to Rajasthan Royals.

The 2008 CSK team was a mix of renowned international players, as well as, some of the domestic players. One such player was all-rounder Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan. The right-handed batsman had started his career as a left-arm spinner but he created history by becoming the first batsman to score a century at No. 11 in the Ranji Trophy. He was then promoted in the batting order and soon turned into an opener.

Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan reveals Shane Warne's sledge that got the better of him

Sivaramakrishnan was bought by CSK ahead of IPL 2008. He remained with the team for two seasons and played 9 matches, scoring 145 runs including a fifty. In a conversation with Cricbuzz, Sivaramakrishnan revealed how Shane Warne's sledge led to his dismissal in the IPL 2008 final.

Sivaramakrishnan said his mind was still stuck on the shot he had played in the semi-final against Kings XI Punjab that got him out. He added that he wanted to make amends in the final but he couldn't move on from his dismissal in the semi-final. Sivaramakrishnan admitted that he was not consciously thinking about the previous game, but it was subconsciously running in his mind.

Sivaramakrishnan lauded the Australians by saying that they are great at picking the body language of a player. He added that the moment Shane Warne and Shane Watson realized he wasn't a 100% in the game, they pounced upon him with a few four-letter words. Sivaramkrishnan had taken a few balls to get off the mark.

He revealed that is when Shane Warne came up to him and asked him, "Have you come to take the shine off the new ball?". Sivaramakrishnan further said that Shane Warne made sure he heard it when the umpires weren't there. This led to his dismissal as he could only score 16 runs off 14 balls in the final.

