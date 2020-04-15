CSK's New Recruit Sam Curran 'can't Wait To Play' Under MS Dhoni When IPL Takes Place

Sam Curran and his brother, Tom Curran, have demonstrated some immense talent that has not only taken them into the English Test team but also given them massive T20 contracts. The Curran brothers were supposed to be playing the IPL at the moment with their respective teams but the coronavirus outbreak has led to different consequences. Sam Curran was scheduled to play for the Chennai Super Kings while Tom Curran was on his way to join the Rajasthan Royals.

Sam Curran is excited to play under MS Dhoni at CSK

On Tuesday, the all-rounder brothers sat down for a conference interview with a few media portals and talked about their impending IPL stints. Sam Curran talked about how he was excited to move to the Chennai Super Kings team under MS Dhoni. Curran made his IPL debut for the Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2019 and was one of the most promising performers in the season.

Against the Delhi Capitals, Curran took a hat-trick and won the game for KXIP despite Delhi looking like the easy favourites. The younger Curran brother said that he was looking forward to playing under MS Dhoni and all the other legends in the CSK squad. The 21-year-old expressed an excitement towards getting a few tips and learning from the big stars at CSK.

Young CSK star Sam Curran gathers funds for NHS

25-year-old Tom Curran did engage in some banter with his younger brother over how they would have played against each other but the older sibling did reflect that the lack of cricket did not really mean much in the grander scheme of things. Sam Curran emphasised with his elder brother and added that the time off from cricket is indeed refreshing. Sam Curran recently also raised around £10000 (₹9,59,000) for the National Health Services in the UK.

IPL 2020 postponed indefinitely: Reports

Curran was bought by CSK for ₹5.50 crore at the IPL 2020 Auctions. In 2019, he scored 95 runs in 9 matches with a high score of 55*. He also took 10 wickets with best figures of 4/11 in his debut IPL stint with the Kings XI Punjab. Curran, Josh Hazlewood, and Piyush Chawla were the big stars who were supposed to join the Chennai Super Kings for the IPL 2020. The Rajasthan Royals bought his elder brother Tom Curran for ₹1 crore.

