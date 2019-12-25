CSK's Kishore Cannot Wait To Play Under 'Legend' MS Dhoni In IPL 2020

R Sai Kishore will be playing for the three-time champions Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020. He has managed to create an impression by bamboozling the batsmen in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). The young spinner was one of the very few players who was purchased by CSK in the recently concluded IPL 2020 Auctions in Kolkata. In fact, Sai Kishore is one of the four players who were bought by the Chennai franchise. The emerging cricketer will now get an opportunity to take his skills to the next level under the guidance of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and this is what he has to say as he looks forward to making his IPL debut in the next season.

Sai Kishore on MS Dhoni's captaincy

While speaking to a sports website, Sai Kishore said that he was expecting that some team would pick him up during the auctions and he was glad that the Chennai Super Kings had shown faith in him. The left-arm spinner then went on to say that it is a special feeling as he has been cheering for the eight-time finalists since his childhood and that he felt special to be a part of the three-time winners. However, Sai Kishore has no idea about how things will unfold but at the same time, it feels pretty special for him even though he has not given much thought about it. The budding spinner then added that he would get to learn something from his CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni whom he termed a 'legend'.

Sai Kishore on his IPL debut

Sai Kishore also went on to say that he has not thought about the next season's IPL and instead, he would like to focus on his performance and leave the rest to the team management. Meanwhile, the youngster also added that he has not played any IPL matches and this will be his debut season. Nonetheless, he exuded confidence by saying that he will give his best and if he gets a chance after whatever he has done and learned at the domestic level.

