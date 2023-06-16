Ex-England captain claims Ollie Robinson could stand out in Ashes, 'takes wickets for fun'

Why you're reading this: England hosts Australia in an eagerly anticipated five-match Ashes series which kick-starts the new World Test Championship cycle. The Aussies are fresh from their WTC final victory over India at Kennington Oval recently. The onus will be on the Three Lions to capitalise on their home comfort.

3 things you need to know

England hasn't managed to win the Ashes since 2015

Australia has been a dominating force in the world of cricket

Ashes 2023 will also see the debut of England youngster Harry Brook

Nasser Hussain believes Ollie Robinson can step up in this Ashes series

England's aggressive 'Bazball' approach has paid a lot of dividends as the pair of skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum have emphasised playing a thrilling and entertaining brand of cricket. England minimised their chances of playing dull draw matches as they have brought in an ultra-attacking approach to the longest format of the game.

Both James Anderson and Stuart Broad will play a major role in this series. But according to Nasser Hussain, this could be the time for Ollie Robinson to step up his effort against the mighty Aussies. Robinson has churned out consistent performances for his country, and former English skipper Husain insisted he could emerge as a key figure in this clash.

“If you look at any cricket Ollie Robinson has played, it has been phenomenal.

“His County stats, his international stats, home, away, Dukes ball, Kookaburra ball. He just takes wickets for fun.

“If he's fit, keep an eye on Ollie Robinson. He has really burst on the scene. Doesn't go for many runs, is accurate and bowls a good length for England.”

Robinson made a very bold prediction in March as he declared England as the firm favourites, but Hussain said they will play the battle on the field.

He further added, “It's just part of the build-up.

“The battle doesn't start until that first ball goes down really.

“Predictions and banter, and to and fro chat… you may talk the talk, but make sure you go out there and walk the walk is basically the principle in Ashes battle.”