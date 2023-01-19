Shubman Gill Responds As Fans Chant 'Sara, Sara' From Stands During India's Match; WATCH

Indian batsman Shubman Gill on Wednesday smashed a double century during the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad. Shubman played a scintillating knock to help his team post a mammoth target on the board. India eventually won the match by 12 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Meanwhile, another incident that caught everyone's attention during a match was the chants of 'Sara, Sara' from fans when Shubman came to field near the boundary rope. Shubman was seen waving at fans when they shouted Sara's name at him. However, it is not confirmed from which match is the video from.

Shubman is linked to two Saras - Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar and Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan. It is not known yet which Sara were the fans referring to in their chants.

Shubman Gill became the youngest cricketer to score a double century in men’s ODIs with his knock in the first match against New Zealand. At the age of 23 years and 132 days, Shubman surpassed Ishan Kishan in the record books, who was 24 years and 145 days old on December 10 when he scored his maiden ODI double hundred against Bangladesh. Shubman became the fifth Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, and Ishan Kishan to achieve the feat of registering a double century in the 50-over format.

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI

Coming back to the match, India won the toss and elected to bat first at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Batting first, India posted a mammoth total of 349/8 in 50 overs courtesy of a double century from Shubman Gill. The right-handed batsman smashed 208 off 149 balls including 19 boundaries and nine sixes. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav also contributed to India's tally with 34 and 31 runs, respectively.

Henry Shipley and Daryl Mitchell picked up two wickets each, while Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, and Blair Tickner scalped one wicket each to their names.

In the second innings, Michael Bracewell played an exceptional knock to help New Zealand reach closer to the target. Bracewell, however, was dismissed in the final over of the second innings and couldn't complete the chase for the visitors. He was trapped LBW by Shardul Thakur on the second ball of the final over for 140 off 78 balls. New Zealand lost the match by 12 runs.

Mohammed Siraj, who was playing his first international match in his hometown of Hyderabad, picked up four wickets. Gill was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock with the bat.

