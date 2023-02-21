Last Updated:

Ex-India Cricketers Get Into WAR Of Words Over KL Rahul; 'So My Friend Aakash Chopra...'

Venkatesh Prasad had put KL Rahul's statistics under scanner as he thought the Lucknow Super Giants skipper has been given undue advantage.

Written By
Anirban Sarkar
Venkatesh Prasad

Image: Instagram/Venkatesh Prasad/BCCI


Venkatesh Prasad has hit back at Aakash Chopra after the former Indian pacer questioned KL Rahul's selection in the Indian Test side. Rahul has not been able to perform in both the Test matches and calls have already been made to replace the player with someone with the likes of Shubman Gill. Both Prasad and Aakash have gone back and forth on Twitter regarding KL Rahul's selection in the Indian side.

Venkatesh Prasad hits back at Aakash Chopra as the two had a fallout on Twitter

Venkatesh Prasad had put Rahul's statistics under scanner as he thought the Lucknow Super Giants skipper has been given undue advantage despite failing consistently. Aakash Chopra had tried to defend Rahul's traits but it hasn't stopped Prasad from speaking his mind on social media. 

In a recent series of tweets, Prasad has come out with full force as he accused Aakash of misquoting him. "So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddle, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank’s average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes but wanted Rohit out."

 

He also pointed out how Aakash had rooted for Rohit Sharma to be dropped back in 2012 when the current Indian skipper was going through a rough patch. 

 

 

