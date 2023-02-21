Ex-India Cricketers Get Into WAR Of Words Over KL Rahul; 'So My Friend Aakash Chopra...'

Venkatesh Prasad has hit back at Aakash Chopra after the former Indian pacer questioned KL Rahul's selection in the Indian Test side. Rahul has not been able to perform in both the Test matches and calls have already been made to replace the player with someone with the likes of Shubman Gill. Both Prasad and Aakash have gone back and forth on Twitter regarding KL Rahul's selection in the Indian side.

Venkatesh Prasad hits back at Aakash Chopra as the two had a fallout on Twitter

Venkatesh Prasad had put Rahul's statistics under scanner as he thought the Lucknow Super Giants skipper has been given undue advantage despite failing consistently. Aakash Chopra had tried to defend Rahul's traits but it hasn't stopped Prasad from speaking his mind on social media.

In a recent series of tweets, Prasad has come out with full force as he accused Aakash of misquoting him. "So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddle, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank’s average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes but wanted Rohit out."

So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddle, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank’s average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes but wanted Rohit out pic.twitter.com/2HwFLMgvmd — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2023

I have no agenda against any player, maybe there are others who have. Difference of opinion is fine but calling contrary views as apna personal agenda and Twitter par mat laayein is funny for @cricketaakash , considering he has made a great career by airing his views.

I have … — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2023

He also pointed out how Aakash had rooted for Rohit Sharma to be dropped back in 2012 when the current Indian skipper was going through a rough patch.

I have nothing against KL or any other player, my voice has been against unfair selection and different yardsticks for performers. Be it Sarfaraz or Kuldeep, have voiced based on merit. But it was disappointing to see Aakash calling it personal agenda. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2023

This is what Aakash had aired when Rohit was 24 with 4 yrs in international cross. He can use sarcasm for Rohit at 24, and I cannot point out underperforming Rahul at 31 with 8 years in International cricket. Yeh bhi sahi hai pic.twitter.com/caNnrbC5lj — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2023

And the argument that we should not criticise a player in an ongoing match personally doesn’t make sense to me. That doesn’t affect the players performance. Most players don’t read views even after the match and no player can read in between match as phones are deposited :) — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2023