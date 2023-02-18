When You Breed Terrorists, This Is What Will Come Back: Venkatesh Prasad On Karachi Attack

Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad took to his official Twitter handle and reacted to the terrorist attack on the Karachi police headquarters late on Friday. A deadly suicide attack was carried out by militants on the police headquarters of Pakistan’s largest city, which rocked Karachi for several hours. As reported by the Associated Press, three security force members and a civilian lost their lives due to the attack.

At the same time, as per government officials, 18 security force members also suffered wounds. Meanwhile, reacting to the attack, former Indian pacer Prasad said, “When you breed terrorist, this is what will come back. Feel sad for innocent people who lose their lives because the country is unable to have intolerance towards terrorism”. Here's how followers reacted to the former cricketer's tweet.

I feel there is no boomerang here, they r just there proving themselves. & it has become very tough to cross over and disturb the peace we are enjoying. So they r just exploding there. This use to happen here also, now Indians took a decision. AB ISSE ACCHE DIN AUR KYA CHAHIYE. — Vishwanath Channal (@vishu_channal) February 17, 2023

Sad news , I condemn this strongly — Kalrava Bhatnagar 🇮🇳 (@KalravBhatnagar) February 18, 2023

And they want to host Asia Cup — Suraj Kumar Talreja ☀️ (@suritalreja) February 17, 2023

Clearly its done to Affect PSL and international matches — Mudassar ashraf (@flexor55) February 18, 2023

Which terrorist group carried out the attack?

As the deadly attack was condemned widely across Pakistan, the Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for it. The country has witnessed a surge in militant attacks for three months now after the Pakistani Taliban ended a cease-fire with the government in November. It is pertinent to mention that the militant group, Tehrik-e-Taliban is a separate group, but is known to be allies of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Terrorist attack in Karachi after Peshawar bombing attack

Taliban seized power in the Afghan nation more than a year ago, as the United States and NATO withdrew their troops from the nation. The police headquarters attacks comes weeks after 101 individuals were killed at a mosque in Pakistan. The mosque attack was carried out by a suicide bomber disguised as a policeman.

"Taliban takeover in Afghanistan emboldened Pakistani militants"

A report by the Associated Press on the Karachi attack read, “The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan emboldened Pakistani militants, whose top leaders and fighters are hiding across the border. The brazen assault on Karachi’s police headquarters comes two weeks after a suicide bomber disguised as a policeman killed 101 people at a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar. Authorities blamed the TTP for orchestrating last month’s mosque bombing and Sarbakaf Mohmand, a TTP commander, claimed responsibility for it.

(With inputs from AP)