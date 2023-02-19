Last Updated:

'Timing Could Be Better': Aakash Chopra Responds To Venkatesh Prasad's Jibe On KL Rahul

Following the constant slamming of KL Rahul by Venkatesh Prasad, former India player Aakash Chopra has come to the fore to respond Prasad.

Written By
Prateek Arya
Aakash Chopra

Image: Aakash Chopra and Venkatesh Prasad Instagram


Following the constant slamming of KL Rahul by Venkatesh Prasad, former India player Aakash Chopra has come to the fore to respond to Prasad. Prasad criticized Rahul on account of the failures in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Chopra addressed the comments of Prasad and urged him to wait for the Test to get over. 

Venkatesh Prasad is continuously keeping the tap on Kl Rahul's performance and has not shied away from putting his thoughts about the batsman on social media. Prasad made strong claims about Rahul and hinted that the player has underperformed to his ability.

The comments got the attention of Aakash Chopra who replied to Prasad via same medium. "Venky Bhai, Test match chal raha hai. How about, at least, waiting for both the innings to get over. All of us are in the same team i.e. Team India. Not asking you to hold back your thoughts but timing could be a little better. After all, our game is all about the ‘timing.’ Chopra wrote.

KL Rahul's poor run continues

While Aakash Chopra may have urged Venkatesh Prasad to wait for the second innings, but much to the disappointment of fans and Chopra, Rahul fell cheaply again. During the second innings of the Delhi Test, chasing 114 runs KL Rahul opened along with captain Rohit Sharma and failed to make a mark again. Rahul had to make the long way back to the pavilion immediately after opening his account.  

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com