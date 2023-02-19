'Timing Could Be Better': Aakash Chopra Responds To Venkatesh Prasad's Jibe On KL Rahul

Following the constant slamming of KL Rahul by Venkatesh Prasad, former India player Aakash Chopra has come to the fore to respond to Prasad. Prasad criticized Rahul on account of the failures in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Chopra addressed the comments of Prasad and urged him to wait for the Test to get over.

Venkatesh Prasad is continuously keeping the tap on Kl Rahul's performance and has not shied away from putting his thoughts about the batsman on social media. Prasad made strong claims about Rahul and hinted that the player has underperformed to his ability.

And the torrid run continues. More to do with rigidity of the management to persist with a player who just hasn’t looked the part. No top order batsman in atleast last 20 years of Indian cricket has played these many tests with such a low average. His inclusion is …. https://t.co/WLe720nYNJ — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 18, 2023

The comments got the attention of Aakash Chopra who replied to Prasad via same medium. "Venky Bhai, Test match chal raha hai. How about, at least, waiting for both the innings to get over. All of us are in the same team i.e. Team India. Not asking you to hold back your thoughts but timing could be a little better. After all, our game is all about the ‘timing.’ Chopra wrote.

Venky Bhai, Test match chal raha hai. How about, at least, waiting for both the innings to get over. All of us are in the same team i.e. Team India. Not asking you to hold back your thoughts but timing could be a little better. After all, our game is all about the ‘timing’ 🙏 https://t.co/HvxtRQxQDn — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 19, 2023

KL Rahul's poor run continues

While Aakash Chopra may have urged Venkatesh Prasad to wait for the second innings, but much to the disappointment of fans and Chopra, Rahul fell cheaply again. During the second innings of the Delhi Test, chasing 114 runs KL Rahul opened along with captain Rohit Sharma and failed to make a mark again. Rahul had to make the long way back to the pavilion immediately after opening his account.