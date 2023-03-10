Ex-India Player On Smriti Mandhana's Captaincy In WPL 2023; 'RCB Have That Name Missing'

Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)’s performance in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) has become the talk of the town due to their losing run in the 2023 season. RCB face UP Warriorz on Friday evening on the back of three successive losses in their campaign so far. Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in a media interaction by Jio Cinema and Sports 18, former Indian cricketer Reema Malhotra shed light on Mandhana’s captaincy in the tournament so far.

Malhotra recalled playing against Smrit in domestic competitions, and also mentioned how the 26-year-old led Maharashtra to the final. Backing Mandhana for the role, she added, “So I think questions shouldn’t be raised on her captaincy. If you don’t use your resources well, that’s where the support staff comes into play. If they don’t tell the captain which player can provide what, then that’s were RCB are falling behind.”

What does RCB lack in the Women’s Premier League 2023?

As per the former Indian player, RCB is heavily lacking the presence of a big name in their coaching staff. “There are big names in the support staff of every team like Jhulan Goswami for MI and Mithali Raj for Gujarat. But RCB have that name missing,” she said.

The former cricketer also mentioned that she feels the Bangalore-based franchise has failed to utilize the Indian talent to the maximum. “The likes of Kanika Ahuja and Poonam Khemnar bowl consistently in domestic cricket, but you didn’t bowl them. If you do use them, you will always feel like you’re short of options,” she added.

While RCB have returned with three losses in a trot, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians (MI) side have endured a contrasting campaign. Ahead of RCB's game against UPW, MI sat at the top of the points table with three wins from three games. Delhi Capitals (DC) are second with two wins and a loss, whereas RCB seek their maiden WPL win.

RCB’s full squad for WPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobhana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar