Women's Premier League Points Table: Updated WPL Standings After DC Vs MI Game

The Women's Premier League points table witnessed a modification after the top two sides of the tournament met for the first time. The match between DC and MI was the seventh of the ongoing WPL 2023 and MI eased past DC by 8 wickets. Mumbai Indians topped in all departments to give Delhi its first defeat in the tournament.

Batting first, DC lost the way in the powerplay as Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, and Marizanne Cap fell cheaply. Meg Lannings's consistent run in the tournament continued as she stood out again, however, this time she could not solidify her fine knock into a big score. Lanning posted 42 on the board.

Delhi Capitals couldn't find a positive phase in their entire innings, giving Mumbai only 106 runs to chase. Mumbai Indians in reply got a flying start as openers Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews put up a quick 67-run stand. While MI lost a couple of wickets in the process of getting home, it eventually registered an 8-wicket win over DC.

Women's Premier League Points Table: Updated WPL standings after DC vs MI

With this win, two more points were added to the tally of Mumbai Indians but as for the WPL table, it's still the same as it was after Match 6. Here's how the table looks after match 4. Take a peek at where your favorite team stands.

Teams Matches w L NRR Points Mumbai Indians 3 3 0 +4.228 6 Delhi Capitals 3 2 1 +0.965 4 UP Warriorz 2 1 1 -0.864 2 RCB 3 1 2 -2.327 2 Gujarat Giants 3 0 3 -.2.263 0

With three wins in three matches, Mumbai Indians stay at the top. Following MI, it is DC, who were going through a tremendous run before this halt by Mumbai. UP Warriorz sit at third, and after that, it is RCB and GG, who are struggling at the bottom two places.

As for the Orange and Purple Cap holders of the tournament, Meg Lanning has continued her stronghold on the Orange Cap, and Saika Ishaque is leading the race for Purple Cap.