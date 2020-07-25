Ex-KKR Skipper Gautam Gambhir Reckons IPL In UAE Will Be A 'mood-changer' For The Country

As the year's most anticipated sporting events in India is all set to move abroad this year, former Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Gautam Gambhir reckons that the UAE is a 'great venue' to play cricket in any format. Gambhir believes that the IPL in the UAE will 'change the mood' of the nation as well. The former skipper had led the KKR to victory in 2014 when the tournament was held in UAE as well.

Speaking at Star Sports' Cricket Connected, Gambhir added, "It’s not about which franchise wins or which player scores runs or which guy takes a wicket, its simply changing the mood of the nation. So, this IPL probably will be bigger than the rest of the IPLs because I think this is for the nation."

IPL to begin on September 19

The 13th edition of the IPL which was indefinitely postponed had to be moved out of India owing to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country. The tournament will begin on September 19 and the final will be held on November 8. The franchises will travel to the Middle-Eastern country 25 days before the first match to enter the bio-secure bubble. It has been reported that the New Zealand cricket board has already decided to issue NOCs to its players to participate in the IPL.

Earlier, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel had confirmed that the BCCI has sought permission from the Central government to hold the tournament in UAE. "We have sent a request letter to the concerned ministry with central govt seeking its permission to hold IPL in UAE between September end and November first week. We are hopeful things will get better and we will get a final clearance," IPL chairman Brijesh Patel had told Republic TV.

The seventh season of the IPL, in 2014, was held in UAE where the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged as champions. A part of the tournament was held outside India due to the 2014 General elections being held at the same time. This will be the third time the IPL will be hosted outside the country.

T20 World Cup Postponed

The window for IPL was made possible after the ICC postponed the upcoming T20 World Cup. The decision was taken in the ICC meeting held on Monday. The ICC has zeroed down a window between October-November 2021 for the postponed World Cup with the final date being November 14.

Consequently, the T20 World Cup 2021 has also been pushed to October – November 2022 with the final on 13 November 2022 while the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held in India between October – November 2023 with the final on 26 November 2023.

