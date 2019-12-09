Shoaib Akhtar Slams PCB For Downfall Of Pakistan Cricket, Watch His Statement Here

Shoaib Akhtar slammed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on his Youtube channel after their disappointing performances both at home and away in the year gone by. In 2019, the Men In Green have only been able to win one series which was an ODI series against Sri Lanka at home. Post that win, they were whitewashed by the island nation in the T20I series and suffered a total whitewash Down Under against Australia recently.

Akhtar on Pakistan cricket's downfall

Shoaib Akhtar reminded PCB that the country's cricket was heading towards a downfall.

''It's not about Pakistan losing the Test series, it's about what lies ahead. I have seen squash, hockey, snooker, television, drama, film, etc. I have seen all these institutions end. Somehow, cricket was the only institution left'', said Akhtar.

The 'Rawalpindi Express' credited the legendary players of the 80s who ensured that the game did not lose its charisma in the country. He then added that the country was blessed to produce cricketers after cricketers due to the initiative of those players before admitting that the inspiration no longer exists in Pakistan and the game has been deteriorating since the last decade. The former fast bowler then added that he knew PCB well.

''I know PCB very closely. They don't want star players, they don't want good players. It's not about bashing Ehsan Mani, Wasim Khan or anyone else. Wasim Khan has been roped in from outside (referring to him as a non-cricketing fraternity). So not to bash them, just to make them understand that till you don't hire the right person in the cricket board, you will continue to face dire consequences. An average person cannot make someone extraordinary and this has never happened.

'PCB needs slaves'

Akhtar urged PCB to involve in honest selection for which they need to bring selfless people i.e. those people who will benefit the cricket board's structure. He then asked the board to focus on the 'Grassrooters' instead of the 'Parachuters'. The ex-speedster then mentioned PCB must understand that this is the age of social media and they must understand that the pressure that is building on them before holding them responsible for ending the talent pool in cricket.

''Brave players don't suit PCB. They just need slaves. They need people who say 'Yes Sir' 'Yes Sir' and just obey their orders. They just need such kind of players. We don't want such kind of players. Had I been in that place then I would have made the player a star, I would have valued him, paid him well but at the same time would have made only one request and that of playing brave cricket and show the world how the game is played.''

