Ex-Pakistan player takes jibe at PCB over WC venue issue; 'shouldn’t be making excuses'

ICC recently finalised the dates and venues of the forthcoming World Cup 2023. Ahead of the announcement, the cricketing body had to address a couple of requests from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). As the regulator have to keep all the interests intertwined, thus, it rejected one appeal and considered the other one of the PCB. Paying heed to the subject, an ex-Pakistani cricketer has lambasted the board for "making such low-standard requests".

3 Things you need to know

ICC announced the much-anticipated schedule of ICC World Cup 2023 on Tuesday, June 27, 2023

The world cup will begin from October 5, 2023

India will play arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15, 2023

PCB raised venue swap demand

Before the key declaration of ICC, the Pakistan Cricket Board had asked the ICC for a venue swap for its matches with Afghanistan and Australia. The matches are scheduled to be played in Chennai and Bangalore and Pak Cricket Body wanted a switch i.e., they did not want to face Afghanistan in Chennai or Australia in Bangalore and thus wanted an exchange. However, International Cricket Council did not comply with the demand of the PCB. So, the venues associated with the aforementioned matches will remain intact.

PCB had another issue with the venue of its matches and cited unwillingness to play at Wankhade due to security concerns. ICC considered the requests of PCB. Hence, Pak Team will not travel to Mumbai in WC 2023.

Kamran Akmal expresses discontent over demands put forward by PCB

Former Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal was seemingly bemused over the demands PCB kept in front and criticised the authority for diverting focus from the game. Here's what he said.

“Conditions, venues shouldn’t be a concern for teams anymore. These things shouldn’t happen in international cricket. Today, India beat Australia, South Africa, New Zealand on their own turf. We shouldn’t be making excuses like why we are playing against Afghanistan in Chennai, or India in Ahmedabad. Your focus should be on cricket only,” Akmal said during an interview with paktv.tv.

“It’s my request to board members, to stop doing making such low-standard requests. The level of international cricket has advanced now. Players should be proud of their achievements, they should know what the fans and the board expect from them. You shouldn’t say such things and instead pull down the level of your cricket,” he further added.

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will begin from October 5, 2023. India will start its campaign on October 8, 2023. The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan encounter will take place on October 15, 2023.