Rishabh Pant Updates Second DOB On Instagram Bio, He Is Now Only Five Months Old

Rishabh Pant was involved in a car accident on December 30, 2022, which shocked the cricketing world. He underwent major surgery on his medial collateral ligament (MCL) and minor repair on his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). Fortunately, the talented Indian wicketkeeper-batsman has been making good progress in his recovery.

3 things you need to know

Pant is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA)

BCCI is reportedly planning to accelerate his rehabilitation process to get him fit in time for the ODI World Cup

The World Cup is scheduled to be held in India from October 5 to November 19

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Reunites With India Teammates At The NCA, Shares Heartwarming Post

Rishabh Pant adds second DOB to his Insta bio

In a surprising turn of events, Pant has made a peculiar alteration to his date of birth on social media. He has added a second date of birth: "Second D.O.B: 05/01/2023." According to this second date of birth, Pant would only be five months old. The date could also signify the day, which was almost a week after his car accident. This development has sparked speculation and discussion on social media. Some fans have speculated that this might be part of a promotional campaign, while others eagerly await an explanation for the mystery.

Rishabh Pant, who has represented India in 129 international matches, played his last match against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in December, just before the unfortunate accident. Pant was driving from Delhi to his hometown in Uttarakhand when his car collided with a divider on the highway. Pant had to break the windshield of his vehicle to evacuate the blazing car. Initially, he was admitted to a hospital in Dehradun before being moved to Mumbai for further treatment.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant- Jasprit Bumrah To Play 2023 ODI World Cup? BCCI Tracking Recovery: Reports

The Indian team missed Pant's contributions during the World Test Championship final, where they failed to emerge victorious for the second time. With the 50-over World Cup a little over three months away, fans are hopeful that Pant's return could provide a significant boost to the two-time champs. India will host the Cricket World Cup this year and will be hoping to win the trophy for the third time. The last time India won the 50-over World Cup was back in 2011 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Image: Instagram/RishabhPant