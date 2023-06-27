ODI World Cup: PCB's Demand Squashed By ICC, India Will Play Pakistan In Ahmedabad

The wait for the schedule of one of the most exciting cricketing events is over as the International Cricket Council has released the schedule of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 which is all set to take place in India this year. The most exciting India vs Pakistan match will be played on October 15, 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

3 things you need to know

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin from October 5, 2023

New Zealand and England will play the opening match of the tournament

Ahmedabad will host the opening and final match of the Cricket World Cup 2023

ICC rejects PCB's request of swapping venues

The Pakistan Cricket Board had made a request to the ICC that they don't want to play against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad due to security issues. As per the sources a few days back, the then PCB chief Najam Sethi had written a letter to ICC chairman Greg Barclay, in which he wrote that the Pakistan cricket team won't play against India at the world's largest cricket stadium due to security reasons unless the match is not a knockout match.

But now, As per the latest ICC Cricket World Cup schedule, India vs Pakistan match will be played at Narendra modi stadium, Ahmedabad on 15th October. Ahmedabad will also be hosting an all-important finale on 19th November.

Proud moment for India! Hosting the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup for the third time is an incredible honor. With 12 cities as the backdrop, we'll showcase our rich diversity and world-class cricketing infrastructure. Get ready for an unforgettable tournament! #CWC2023 @ICC @BCCI pic.twitter.com/h6n69htSHX — Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 27, 2023

Afghanistan to spin a web against Pakistan in Chennai?

Apart from the request to change the venue for the match against India, Pakistan had also requested ICC to swap the venues of the match against Afghanistan and Australia.

In the proposed schedule, sent to all the participating nations, Pakistan was supposed to play against Afghanistan at the M. A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and against Australia at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The reason behind the request was, the Afghanistan team has a lot of quality spinners like Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-ur Rahman etc, who can get a lot of benefit from the Chepauk surface whereas the surface in Bengaluru is more effective for the batsmen. The men in green wanted to walk in as favorites in both games.