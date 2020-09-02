KLCC Vs RCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Live

Kent Lanka Cricket Club (KLCC) are all set to face Roma Cricket Club (RCC) in ECS T10 Rome in a match that will be played at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground. The contest is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 2 at 8 PM IST. Here is a look at our KLCC vs RCC match prediction, KLCC vs RCC Dream11 team and probable KLCC vs RCC playing 11. The ECS T10 Rome live streaming in India will take place on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

KLCC vs RCC live: KLCC vs RCC Dream11 prediction and preview

The two teams were initially supposed to face each other in the opening match of the tournament. However, the match was not played due to interruption from rain. Ahead of this encounter, RCC won their match against KCC XI by 4 wickets and will look to continue their winning momentum against KLCC.

KLCC vs RCC Dream11 prediction: KLCC vs RCC Dream11 team, squad list

KLCC vs RCC Dream11 prediction: KLCC vs RCC Dream11 team: KLCC squad

Nimesh, Kumarasinghe, Niroshaka, Muthumala Sudarshana, Tikiriyadura Prasanna Silva, Jayamanna, Danushka Prasanna Silva, Rangana Perera, Murugaiya Kanageshwaram, Sankalpa, Lasidu, Santhanam Irosh Vimukthi, Nevil Renath, Alessio Herath, Sameera Fernando, Malshan Fernando, Bashitha Pieres, Jagath de Silva, Lakshan Fernando, Nalaka, Lakmal

KLCC vs RCC Dream11 prediction: KLCC vs RCC Dream11 team: RCC squad

Rajeewa Kulatunga, Shameera Kuruppu, Prabath Ekneligoda, Sujith Rillagodage, Denham Seneviratne, Kaniska Weligamage, Navodh Kalansuriya, Riccardo Maggio, Thimira Ranasinghe, Ranil Omaththage, Thilina Rathnayaka, Udana Sendanayake, Crishan Kalugamage, Danmika Aththanayaka, Dileepa Fernando, Dilak Fernando, Saliya Pitigala, Dinidu Marage, Quirijn Gunning

KLCC vs RCC Dream11 prediction: KLCC vs RCC Dream11 top picks

Dinidu Marage

Quirijn Gunning

Bashitha Mihindukulasuriya

KLCC vs RCC Dream11 team

KLCC vs RCC match prediction

As per our KLCC vs RCC match prediction, RCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The KLCC vs RCC Dream11 prediction, KLCC vs RCC top picks and KLCC vs RCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KLCC vs RCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Fancode