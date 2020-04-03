Ravi Shastri Makes Amends For Not Tagging Yuvraj & Dhoni In World Cup 2011 Nostalgia Post

Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri hailed former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh as a legend and said that he was mo junior when it came to showpiece tournaments. Nine years earlier, India, led by MS Dhoni lifted the World Cup, ending a 28-year drought. Ravi Shastri shared the video of MS Dhoni finishing the game off with a six against Sri Lanka in the finals, with his iconic voice in the commentary box booming as soon as the ball soared over the boundary line. However, the present Team India coach tagged Sachin Tendulkar & Virat Kohli as he shared the winning moment on its ninth anniversary, leaving out the two men who finished the game for India - Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni.

Taking to Twitter, Yuvraj Singh reminded Ravi Shastri that Dhoni and himself were too a part of the proceedings and that thanked his senior for the memory. However, Ravi Shastri made amends after Yuvraj's reminder and hailed the former all-rounder as a legend who was no junior to any World Cup.

Ravi Shastri makes amends

When it comes to World Cups, you are no Junior. Tussi Legend Ho @YUVSTRONG12 ! 🤗 https://t.co/bnZHTyFd8x — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 3, 2020

Thanks senior ! U can tag me and mahi also we were also part of it 😂 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 2, 2020

Many Congratulations Guys! Something you will cherish all your life. Just like we from the 1983 group #WorldCup2011 - @sachin_rt @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/1CjZMJPHZh — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 2, 2020

The 2011 World Cup final

Chasing a total of 275 at Wankhede in Mumbai, the Indian team lost its heroes pretty soon in the second innings. Sachin Tendulkar, who was playing his last World Cup game and explosive opener Virender Sehwag - both were dismissed early by speedster Lasith Malinga, putting India in a tense position. Gautam Gambhir then had a short partnership with then young Virat Kohli before the latter was dismissed by Dilshan while he was at 35. It was then skipper MS Dhoni, who took the onus of taking his team over the line in the final game. MS Dhoni stitched a century-long stand wit Gautam Gambhir to steady the Indian innings. Dhoni played a wonderful inning of 91 runs while Gambhir scored 97.

