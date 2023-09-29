Rohit Sharma has been named captain of the Indian Cricket Team for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023, which begins next week. The tournament is set to begin on October 5, 2023, however, Team India won't play their first game until October 8, 2023, when they take on Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. On Thursday, September 28, 2023, the BCCI released the final team for the World Cup. There was one alteration from the previous roster, as R Ashwin replaced Axar Patel due to injury.

Sunil Gavaskar backs R Ashwin's inclusion in playing XI

Team India had a September to remember, from winning the Asia Cup 2023 after beating the host Sri Lanka to recently beating Australia in the 3-match ODI series by 2-1. They will now be facing England and Netherlands in warm-up games before they face off against Australia again on October 8, in the ICC ODI World Cup. The former Indian cricketer World Cup winner, Sunil Gavaskar predicted the starting XI for the World Cup of team India along with Irfan Pathan on Star Sports.

Speaking to Star Sports on their YouTube channel, Gavaskar backed Iyer, who scored a stellar 105 against Australia in Indore, and Rahul, who smashed a ton against Pakistan in the Asia Cup and followed it up with two fifties against Australia, for the spot.

The legendary batsman R Ashwin's inclusion in the playing XI and said that Ravichandran Ashwin may make the starting XI if India chooses to go with three spinners. He said:

"You can pick three fast bowlers in Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah or else can pick two fast bowlers because you also have Hardik Pandya then Ashwin will definitely be there."

Sunil Gavaskar's India starting XI for the World Cup opener against Australia: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.

Irfan Pathan backs Sunil Gavaskar's comments on R Ashwin

Irfan, who was part of the same panel, agreed with the top-7 in Gavaskar's team but explained that India need to bring in wicket-taking bowling options in the line-up in a bid to counter dew factor which will affect the matches in the country early on in the tournament.

"I completely agree with the top 7. But it boils down to the bowling department. I want India to play five proper bowlers. Since you have Hardik as the sixth bowler you should go with bowlers having wicket-taking abilities. It is because the pitches India will get now will have dew factor involved so then you need to have a solid bowling line-up. So you either pick three pacers or if you feel like you want to get someone to accompany Kuldeep Yadav and Jadeja...on a turning track, and if Ashwin is good enough the pick him."

