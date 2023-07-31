Usman Khawaja-Labuschagne Indulge In Fiery Altercation With Fan During 5th Test - WATCH

The Ashes 2023 turned out to be a pure treat for the fans. From controversial dismissals to players indulging in a heated back-and-forth and of course extraordinary cricket, the classic encounter between England and Australia had everything. And even at the time of its culmination, the drama does not cease to exist. The English crowd that has been breathing down the neck of Aussies has once again gotten to the nerves of the players and this time Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja could not refrain from getting themselves involved with a tattler.

3 things you need to know

England vs Australia 5th Test is taking place at The Oval

Australia are leading the series 2-1

Australia have retained the urn after the 4th Test ended in a draw

Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja involve in a fiery exchange with fan

The drama ensued at the end of Day 3 of the 5th Test of The Ashes. Following a frustrating day, the Australians were making their way to the dressing room through the stretch where spectators were also present. At the facility, a chirpy individual verbally let something out which did not go well with Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja. The Aussie batters were heading to the pavilion but upon hearing the gentleman the two stopped and responded with acrimony. Here's what transpired.

Khawaja told the man to “calm down”, while Labuschagne asked him, “What did you say? What did you say, mate? You’re just about to go at everyone else.”

Not quite the MCC Long Room at Lords. But @marnus3cricket and @Uz_Khawaja clearly not happy with this Englishman at the end of a frustrating day 3 for the Aussies! #boring #Ashes #ENGvsAUS pic.twitter.com/i0m5wM8bUY — Pat McCormick (@pat_mccormickk) July 30, 2023

England vs Australia: 5th Test hangs in balance

The 5th Test of Ashes 2023, taking place at The Oval, hangs perfectly in balance. England have given Australia a challenging target of 384 runs. However, the hosts have got the ideal head-start, ending Day 4 at 135/0. On Day 5, Australia need another 249 runs, whereas the hosts need all ten wickets to draw level with the Aussies. So, it will either be 3-1, 2-2 or could even be 2-1 with a rain threat hovering.