Faf Du Plessis, David Miller Shock Australia With Relay Catch In 2nd T20I; Watch Video

After being trashed in the 1st SA vs Aus T20I, South Africa redeemed themselves and bounced back to win the 2nd T20I at St George's Park on Sunday. The Proteas beat Australia by 12 runs to level the 3-match series (1-1). While Quinton de Kock earned the Player of the Match award for his swashbuckling knock of 70 off 47 deliveries, it was the relay catch between Faf du Plessis and David Miller that stole the limelight.

Also Read:CSK Star Faf Du Plessis Reveals Being 'on A Lonely Road' While Captaining South Africa

SA vs Aus: Faf du Plessis and David Miller relay catch

With pressure mounting on Australia due to the lack of boundaries, Mitchell Marsh decided to go after South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi. In the fifth ball of the 18th over, Marsh lifted the ball straight down the ground. The 35-year-old Faf du Plessis jumped up in the air and caught the ball, but since he was going over the line, he tossed the ball onto the path of David Miller, who then dived perfectly to hold the ball safely in his hands.

Also Read: Faf Du Plessis Net Worth, IPL Salary And Retirement From South Africa Captaincy

SA vs Aus: South Africa pull off comeback win

After winning the toss, South Africa captain Quinton de Kock decided to bat first. The skipper led from the front with a fine half-century, while Faf du Plessis scored just 15 runs. Rassie van der Dussen also chipped in with a crucial contribution of 33 off 26 balls. David Miller remained not out on 11 to take South Africa's score to 158-4. For Australia, Kane Richardson was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/21.

In reply, David Warner top-scored for the side (67 not out), with other batsman failing to make a match-winning contribution. Four Australian batsmen failed to reach the double figures as the visitors fell 12 runs short of the target. For South Africa, it was heroics from Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje that ensured team's victory. Kagiso Rabada bowled an excellent penultimate over, conceding just 3 runs and Anrich Nortje defended the remaining 17 runs with Australia managing to score just seven runs from the final twelve balls.

Also Read: Faf Du Plessis Steps Down As South Africa's Test, T20I Captain On AB De Villiers' Birthday

SA vs AUS T20 schedule

The series decider will take place at Newlands, Cape Town on Wednesday, February 26 as per the SA vs Aus T20 schedule.

Also Read: SA Vs ENG: Faf Du Plessis Downplays Barging Into Jos Buttler In Unsporting Incident