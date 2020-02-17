The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Faf Du Plessis Net Worth, IPL Salary And Retirement From South Africa Captaincy

Cricket News

During the recently concluded IPL 2020 trading window, former South African skipper Faf du Plessis was retained by IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Faf du Plessis

South African cricketer Faf du Plessis stepped down as the Proteas ODI and T20I captain on Monday, February 17. His retirement from captaincy comes on the backdrop of South Africa’s 1-3 drubbing at the hands of the visiting English team during the recently concluded four-match Test series. The right-handed batsman represented South Africa in 65 Tests and has captained the side in 35 of them, winning 18 and losing 14. He also led his national side in 39 ODIs and 37 T20Is, winning 28 and 23 games in both formats respectively.

Also Read | SA Vs ENG: Faf Du Plessis Downplays Barging Into Jos Buttler In Unsporting Incident

Faf du Plessis net worth and IPL 2020 contract

Faf du Plessis net worth

According to cloudnetworth.com, the net worth of Faf du Plessis is estimated to be $14 million. His net worth comprises of his total earnings from brand endorsements and by playing league cricket in various countries. Meanwhile, his annual salary from his duties as South African cricketer is estimated to be $1 million.

Also Read | Faf Du Plessis Hints At Test Retirement After Crushing Innings Loss At Port Elizabeth

Faf du Plessis IPL salary

During the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) trading window, the former South African captain was retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹1.6 crore, i.e. US $224,320. He was one of the 20 cricketers retained by the franchise for the upcoming IPL 2020 event.

Also Read | Stuart Broad Fined 15% Of Match Fees For Faf Du Plessis Altercation In Johannesburg Test

IPL 2020: Faf du Plessis to resume CSK duties

Meanwhile, the stylish South African is all set to don the yellow jersey once again as IPL 2020 commences on March 29. The cricketer joined CSK in IPL 2011 and the upcoming edition will mark his 8th IPL appearance for the franchise. Runners-up from last year and three-time IPL winners CSK will kick-off their IPL 2020 campaign with a game against defending champions Mumbai Indians on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Also Read | Faf Du Plessis 'very Positive' About South Africa's Mzansi Super League, Compares With IPL

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MOTERA TO HOST A D/N TEST?
ANOTHER JAMIA VIDEO EMERGES
OWAISI: 'FIR AGAINST DELHI COPS'
MASOOD AZHAR GOES 'MISSING'
IVANKA LAUDS TRUMP AT NASCAR EVENT
MILIND DEORA CHECKMATES AJAY MAKEN