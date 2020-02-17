Faf Du Plessis Net Worth, IPL Salary And Retirement From South Africa Captaincy

South African cricketer Faf du Plessis stepped down as the Proteas ODI and T20I captain on Monday, February 17. His retirement from captaincy comes on the backdrop of South Africa’s 1-3 drubbing at the hands of the visiting English team during the recently concluded four-match Test series. The right-handed batsman represented South Africa in 65 Tests and has captained the side in 35 of them, winning 18 and losing 14. He also led his national side in 39 ODIs and 37 T20Is, winning 28 and 23 games in both formats respectively.

“South African cricket has entered a new era. New leadership, new faces, new challenges and new strategies. I remain committed to play in all three formats of the game for now as a player and will offer my knowledge and time to the new leaders of the team." Du Plessis pic.twitter.com/UAZd6OqLmn — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 17, 2020

Faf du Plessis net worth and IPL 2020 contract

Faf du Plessis net worth

According to cloudnetworth.com, the net worth of Faf du Plessis is estimated to be $14 million. His net worth comprises of his total earnings from brand endorsements and by playing league cricket in various countries. Meanwhile, his annual salary from his duties as South African cricketer is estimated to be $1 million.

Faf du Plessis IPL salary

During the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) trading window, the former South African captain was retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹1.6 crore, i.e. US $224,320. He was one of the 20 cricketers retained by the franchise for the upcoming IPL 2020 event.

IPL 2020: Faf du Plessis to resume CSK duties

Meanwhile, the stylish South African is all set to don the yellow jersey once again as IPL 2020 commences on March 29. The cricketer joined CSK in IPL 2011 and the upcoming edition will mark his 8th IPL appearance for the franchise. Runners-up from last year and three-time IPL winners CSK will kick-off their IPL 2020 campaign with a game against defending champions Mumbai Indians on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium.

