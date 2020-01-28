SA Vs ENG: Faf Du Plessis Downplays Barging Into Jos Buttler In Unsporting Incident

After England defeated South Africa in the fourth and final Test match, they sealed the Test series with a 3-1 victory over the hosts. The tour will leave the Proteas with a lot to think about as captain Faf du Plessis' future as skipper is being speculated upon. Along with this, the team also saw 60% of its match fees slashed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a slow-over rate in the Johannesburg Test. More troubles could follow captain Faf du Plessis, who may be reprimanded by the ICC for having a physical altercation with England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler.

ALSO READ | SA vs Eng: Faf du Plessis takes blinder to send Joe Root back; watch video

SA vs ENG: Things get heated in the middle as South Africa lose

South Africa were chasing England's 466 and a successful chase looked highly unlikely on Day 4 as captain Faf du Plessis was at the middle, trying to salvage whatever he could. The incident took place in the 57th over where a visibly irked Faf du Plessis made physical contact with England batsman Jos Buttler before turning to pacer Stuart Broad, who was passing by. As reported by The Guardian, Du Plessis felt like Broad called him an 'idiot' and the Proteas captain confronted the England pacer about the same. As Du Plessis spoke after the match, he did not have any problems with Jos Buttler and his intentions towards the wicketkeeper were not malicious.

ALSO READ | SA vs ENG: Ben Stokes lands in hot water after abusing South African fan on Day 1

Faf du Plessis: Is the South African skipper in trouble?

According to the Proteas skipper, Buttler was trying to diffuse the situation between Broad and him, and they physically collided only because of that. Du Plessis, however, downplayed the situation and dubbed it as a reflection of his fearless leadership on the field. The situation eventually led to England skipper Joe Root and Faf du Plessis being involved in an exchange.

Because of the physical contact between Buttler and Du Plessis, the ICC may impose penalties on Du Plessis which could range from a Level 1 offence to a Level 2 offence. If Du Plessis get slapped with a Level 2 offence, he will have to miss 2 ODIs, 2 T20Is or 1 Test match. Jos Buttler was also involved in an ugly incident with Vernon Philander before the series.

England won the fourth Test by 191 runs and took home the series. The two teams will now move on to playing a five-match ODI series before they end the tour with a T20I series.

ALSO READ | SA vs Eng: Andrew Flintoff stunned at seeing Kevin Pietersen and Matt Prior patch up

ALSO READ | James Anderson breaks Keshav Maharaj's bat into half during SA vs ENG Test match