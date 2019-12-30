Faf Du Plessis Expresses Helplessness At Sourav Ganguly's 'Super Series' Concept

Under the leadership of Faf du Plessis, South Africa defeated England in the first of the four-match Test series by 107 runs. The win enabled them to go 1-0 up in the series and open their account in the ICC World Test Championship standings. After the win, Du Plessis was asked to give his opinion on Sourav Ganguly’s recent proposal of a four-nation 'Super Series' concept. The South African skipper criticised the move and said cricket requires more nations to play it rather than a few 'elite' ones.

WICKET | SCJ Broad b Rabada 6 (11m 6b 0x4 0x6) SR: 100.00



Rabada ➡️ Broad, ☝️

KG wraps up the 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 batting

🇿🇦 Triumph 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XAIC5rW4pz — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 29, 2019

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

Faf du Plessis disagrees with Sourav Ganguly’s Super Series concept

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly recently proposed the idea of a four-nation ODI annual tournament. The four-nation Super Series will involve the ‘Big Three’ of international cricket, i.e. India, Australia and England. According to reports, the fourth team in the tournament will be invited on a revolving basis.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Criticising Sourav Ganguly’s proposal, Faf du Plessis said that there was already a lot of cricket involved with the 'Big Three' countries last year. Proteas skipper added it would be better to include more teams as it would help the game to grow in other regions of the world. Du Plessis also pointed out the irregularity in the number of Test matches played between nations, while citing the examples of newcomers Ireland and Afghanistan, who do not get as much Test cricket as some other countries.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

SA vs Eng 2019-20

Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis will now lead South Africa in the second Test against England at Cape Town. The match will be contested between January 3 and January 7 and will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground. The Test series will be followed by 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is to be played in February.

A first Test win in 11 months and some outstanding performances to match 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WyioAZMvFF — ICC (@ICC) December 29, 2019

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium