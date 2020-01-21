Faf Du Plessis Faces The Axe After Embarassing Loss To England, De Kock To Lead In ODIs

The Cricket South Africa board named the Proteas ODI squad against England as the Test series comes to an end. In a shocker, skipper Faf du Plessis has not been named in the squad and wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has been handed the baton to the lead the team. This comes after du Plessis recently quashed his retirement rumours after a thumping defeat in the third Test against England at Port Elizabeth.

Kagiso Rabada misses from ODI squad

The board also named five uncapped players for the ODI series against England which begins on February 4. Lutho Sipamla, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Janneman Malan and Kyle Verreynne are the five uncapped players named in the squad. Other notable names missing from the squad include Kagiso Rabada and Andrich Nortje. However, David Miller, who was missing from the Test squad received an ODI call-up.

Proteas ODI squad v ENG

Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks,Temba Bavuma,Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jon Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo,Lutho Sipamla, ungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi,Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin (Imperial Lions), Beuran Hendricks, Janneman Malan,Kyle Verreynne pic.twitter.com/9VF05UaRKx — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 21, 2020

'We all know the quality of de Kock'

CSA Acting Director of Cricket Graeme Smith reflecting upon de Kock's captaincy said, "We all know the quality of the player that Quinton de Kock has grown to become. Over the years, we have watched him grow in confidence and become one of the top ODI wicket-keeper batsmen in the world. He has a unique outlook and manner in which he goes about his business and is tactically very street smart."

Furthermore, he added, "We are confident that the new leadership role will bring out the best in him as a cricketer and that he can take the team forward into the future and produce results that South Africans the world over can be very proud of. We wish him the very best in this new role and look forward to watching him make his mark in this series against the World Cup Champions."

Image Credits: AP