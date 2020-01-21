From 'God Of Cricket' To Rap God? Sachin Tendulkar Challenges Kambli To Rap His Song

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, fondly known as the God of Cricket, looked like he changed lanes as he challenged his friend and former teammate Vinod Kambli to rap a part of the former's song. Sachin Tendulkar, along with Sonu Nigam, had released the song Cricket Waali Beat in April 2017 which is a song about the Indian cricket team and Sachin Tendulkar himself. Taking to Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar challenged Vinod Kambli to do the rap part of his song and gave him a week's time to prepare himself for it. The rap part of the song includes different drives & shots followed by the names of great Indian cricketers including contemporary legends Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

Sachin challenges Kambli to rap

Mr. Kambli, I challenge you to do the rap of my song #CricketWaliBeat!

You have 1 week. 😜 @vinodkambli349 pic.twitter.com/8zU1tVG0mh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 21, 2020

Sachin's Cricket Waali Beat song

Sachin Tendulkar To Coach Ricky Ponting's XI

The international cricket fraternity has been doing its bit in the last month as Australia tries to curb destructive bushfires which are harming parts of the country. The 'Bushfire Bash' was another concept that Cricket Australia came up with to help the victims and all the proceeds from the match will be donated towards helping bushfire victims. It is now being reported that two of cricket's biggest legends - Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh will be joining the efforts as they take on the role to coach both the sides.

Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar needs no introduction after having scored 100 International hundreds and more than 30000 international runs. Tendulkar will now be joining the charity match by signing up as the coach of Ricky Ponting's team, FOX Sports reports. The 'Master Blaster' will also be a part of the pre-match coverage on the network. On the other hand, West Indian legend Courtney Walsh was the first-ever bowler to take 500 wickets in Test cricket and retired with 519 Test wickets in 2001. The 57-year-old will now be coaching Shane Warne's team in the Bushfire Bash match. Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Kevin Roberts expressed a lot of excitement over having the two legends involved in the match.

