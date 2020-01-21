The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

U-19 Team India's Moving Gesture To Minnows Japan After Crushing Them Wins Fans' Hearts

Cricket News

After a thumping victory, Team India upheld the 'Spirit of Cricket' as they invited Japan, who played their first U19 World Cup game, for a photo session

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:
India

After getting off to a great start by winning the inaugural, young Indian side extended their winning side by thumping Japan by 10 wickets on Tuesday in the ICC U19 World Cup. Ravi Bishnoi starred for the Indian side as his four wickets helped India restrict debutants Japan to just 41 in the innings which the Indian side chased without any hiccup, However, after the victory, the reigning champions upheld the 'Spirit of Cricket' as they invited Japan, who played their first U-19 World Cup game, for a photo session.

'What a beautiful scene'

After the match, Indian wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel also clicked a picture with Japan's Kento Ota Dobell as it was their birthday on Tuesday. India's heartwarming gesture of inviting newcomers Japan for the photo session was hailed by netizens across social media. Here are a few of the reactions: 

READ | Reigning Champions India Stun Debutants Japan As They Clean Up The Newcomers For Just 41

READ | Ross Taylor Counts On Home Advantage To Give India A Tough Fight In Upcoming Series 

Bishnoi wrecks carnage on young Japanese side

After winning the toss, Indian skipper Priyam Garg opted to field first at the Bloemfontein stadium. Kartik Tyagi opened the bowling attack as he scalped the precious wicket of Japanese skipper Marcus Thurgate in the fifth over and on the next delivery he sent back Shu Noguchi for golden duck.

Post the two early wickets, Ravi Bishnoi wrecked the Japanese side with his leg-breaks and googlies as he scalped three batsmen for ducks. Meanwhile, Karthik Tyagi ended the innings with figures of three wickets off his six overs giving away just 10 runs.

READ | BBL: Sam Harper, Nathan Ellis Dangerously Collide After Manic Run

READ | Virat Kohli Over Steve Smith? Ex-Australia Player Picks The Better Batsman Across Formats

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NCP SLAMS BJP OVER SPOOF VIDEO
CHAWLA STARING AT EXTRADITION
ABSURD RTI QUERIES
BJP MLA OPPOSES MUMBAI 24X7
AAP TAUNTS BJP AFTER CANDIDATE LIST
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA