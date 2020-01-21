U-19 Team India's Moving Gesture To Minnows Japan After Crushing Them Wins Fans' Hearts

After getting off to a great start by winning the inaugural, young Indian side extended their winning side by thumping Japan by 10 wickets on Tuesday in the ICC U19 World Cup. Ravi Bishnoi starred for the Indian side as his four wickets helped India restrict debutants Japan to just 41 in the innings which the Indian side chased without any hiccup, However, after the victory, the reigning champions upheld the 'Spirit of Cricket' as they invited Japan, who played their first U-19 World Cup game, for a photo session.

'What a beautiful scene'

After the match, Indian wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel also clicked a picture with Japan's Kento Ota Dobell as it was their birthday on Tuesday. India's heartwarming gesture of inviting newcomers Japan for the photo session was hailed by netizens across social media. Here are a few of the reactions:

Well Done Try Next Time And Welcome To The World Of Cricket , We Indians Appreciate Your Efforts ❤️❤️❤️ — Rohit Vertex Goswami 2.0 🇮🇳🚩 (@Rohit__Vertex) January 21, 2020

Spirit of the game 👏🏻❤️ — தனுஷ்கர் Msdian (@Thanushkar19) January 21, 2020

Bishnoi wrecks carnage on young Japanese side

After winning the toss, Indian skipper Priyam Garg opted to field first at the Bloemfontein stadium. Kartik Tyagi opened the bowling attack as he scalped the precious wicket of Japanese skipper Marcus Thurgate in the fifth over and on the next delivery he sent back Shu Noguchi for golden duck.

Post the two early wickets, Ravi Bishnoi wrecked the Japanese side with his leg-breaks and googlies as he scalped three batsmen for ducks. Meanwhile, Karthik Tyagi ended the innings with figures of three wickets off his six overs giving away just 10 runs.

