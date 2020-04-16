Faf Du Plessis Speaks On Suresh Raina's Match-winning Knock Against KXIP In 2013

Faf du Plessis has been an important player for Chennai Super Kings ever since he has been a part of the franchise the from 2018 edition. CSK had won the title that season while they had finished as the runners-up in 2019 after a 1-run loss against Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, Faf has picked up some of the best knocks of the CSK players and among them is Suresh Raina. He has picked one of Raina's incredible knocks against Kings XI Punjab in the 2013 season.

READ: 'IPL 2020 Suspended Till Further Notice, To Commence Only When Safe': BCCI Confirms

'Fantastic inning': Faf du Plessis

"In 2013, Suresh Raina scored a fantastic hundred against Kings XI Punjab that won us a game on his own. That was a fantastic inning", said Faf du Plessis.

Raina scored an unbeaten hundred off 53 balls including six sixes and seven fours. His knock enabled Chennai Super Kings to post 186/4 at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. The three-time winners won the contest by 15 runs and Raina was adjudged Man of the Match.

READ: Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell To Lose Another ₹1.2 Crore If The Hundred Fails To Take Place

IPL 2020 Suspended

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of Coronavirus lockdown, the BCCI has formally suspended the 13th edition of the IPL on Thursday until further notice. In a media advisory issued by the board, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah stated that the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended and will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

"BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies," said BCCI. The season which was set to commence on March 29 was earlier deferred to April 15 with the rising number of cases.

READ: Shoaib Akhtar Claims Virat Kohli Would Have Got Out To Him Regularly In His Prime

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Troll Ishant Sharma For Poor Batting Skills; Watch Video