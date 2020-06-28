Faf Du Plessis Opens Up On CSK Dressing Room's Confidence-filled Calm Atmosphere

South Africa's Faf Du Plessis referred to the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) dressing room as a room full of thinking cricketers as he offered an insight into the atmosphere in his IPL side's huddle, led by Captain Cool MS Dhoni. An integral part of arguably one of the most successful sides in the IPL, Du Plessis spoke about the calm and composed environment in the three-time champs' dressing room, revealing his experience of being around a lot of veteran cricketers under one roof. Faf Du Plessis has been an asset for CSK, both with the bat and with his hands on the field, in addition to providing his expertise as a skipper to the legendary MS Dhoni.

'It is someone different'

"With Chennai, my experience there has been that of a calm dressing room. There are a lot of thinking cricketers in the dressing room," du Plessis said during an Instagram session with former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa. "There is a confidence in the CSK dressing room that someone will pull it through for us, and on each occasion, it is someone different. "The guys share the load in winning games, it is a confidence thing by doing it again and again," du Plessis added.

Du Plessis credits MS Dhoni for improving his leadership

Faf du Plessis, in a Facebook video chat with Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal, praised his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper, MS Dhoni, by saying that the Indian wicketkeeper has an “extremely calm” presence on the field. The South African batsman also claimed that MS Dhoni is the best finisher he has ever played with and described his batting as “remarkable” to watch from the other end. Faf du Plessis further stated that MS Dhoni is a very “instinctive” captain who reads other players well on the field. He credited the wicketkeeper-batsman and his long-time CSK coach Stephen Fleming for improving his own leadership skills. Faf du Plessis said that he is learning a lot from the two during his IPL stint with CSK as both of them have been “great captains” for their respective sides.

