MS Dhoni Takes Over Twitter As Fans Set Common Display Ahead Of Captain Cool's Birthday

Even as 10 days remain to former India skipper MS Dhoni's birthday, fans have already begun celebrations across social media platforms. On Saturday, fans on Twitter started #DhoniCDP under which they set a common display picture wishing the 'Captain Cool' even before his birthday, which is on July 7. Soon after the common picture was unveiled - which has been designed by NXTGEN - fans across the microblogging website turned their display pictures to the birthday poster in no time.

With the poster booming across Twitter, #DhoniBirthdayCDP hit the top trend within hours. Here is the common display and some of the fan tweets:

From Yesterday to Till now..Social Media is under our Control 🤫🔥#DhoniBirthdayCDP | @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/S85ZeSZX0l — DHONI Army TN™ (@DhoniArmyTN) June 27, 2020

One of my Fav Edits, KGF ft MSD 💛😎!!

#DhoniBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/4unLhCkd4U — Vidyadhar R (@Helicoptershott) June 27, 2020

Bravo to release 'Mahi' song

On Thursday, Dwayne Bravo took to Instagram and uploaded a new teaser of the song that he famously calls as the “Mahi song”. In April this year, Dwayne Bravo had shared a glimpse of the same, but the track was under progress. However, at present, it seems like he is ready with the song and is all set to unveil the same on July 7, which also happens to be MS Dhoni’s birthday. The Bravo Dhoni song teaser was also liked by the CSK captain's wife Sakshi Dhoni.

MS Dhoni's illustrious career

Widely regarded as the best skipper and the best wicketkeeper across the game, MS Dhoni made his debut for Team India back in December 2004 in Bangladesh. The 'finisher' has often led the Men in Blue out of crunch situations and several victories. Dhoni was also the first skipper ever to win all ICC major trophies including the prestigious World Cup in 2011 which he got home with an iconic six on the last delivery. The Jharkhand-lad has also been equally successful in IPL winning the tournament thrice with the CSK.

He was awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2007, the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2009 and the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour, in 2018. However, 'Captain Cool' has been on a sabbatical ever since India's heartbreaking loss against New Zealand in the ICC 2019 World Cup semi-final.

