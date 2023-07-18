Faf Du Plessis Pulls Off A Stunner In A Diving Effort During MLC 2023 Match - WATCH

Faf du Plessis, the South African cricketer and former captain, is renowned for his exceptional fielding skills on the cricket field. His agility, speed, and anticipation make him a standout performer in the fielding department. Whether stationed in the outfield or in the inner ring, Du Plessis consistently exhibits his prowess as a safe pair of hands and a sharp thrower. His ability to take acrobatic catches and effect quick run-outs has turned games in his team's favor on numerous occasions. Even at 39 years of age, Du Plessis continues to display remarkable fitness and commitment to his fielding.

Faf du Plessis takes a stunner

In a scintillating Major League Cricket (MLC) match against MI New York, Texas Super Kings (TSK) captain Faf du Plessis showcased his exceptional fielding skills by taking a stunning catch to dismiss Tim David. TSK secured a thrilling victory, winning the game by 17 runs, with Devon Conway being awarded the well-deserved Man of the Match for his impressive innings of 74 runs off 55 balls at the Grand Prairie Stadium.

During the final over of the match, MI New York needed 21 runs to win but Tim David mistimed a full slower delivery outside off from Daniel Sams. The ball appeared to be headed to an unguarded area, but Faf du Plessis had other plans. He charged in from the long-on boundary, dove forward, and executed a brilliant catch.

TSK vs MINY

In the match, TSK won the toss and batted first, posting a decent total of 154/7 in their 20 overs. The batting heroics were led by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and New Zealand star batter Devon Conway, who scored a magnificent 74 off 55 deliveries. MINY's chase faltered, and they managed only 137/8, falling short of the target by 18 runs. This was primarily due to the well-rounded bowling and exceptional fielding efforts from TSK.

Looking ahead, TSK will face the Seatle Orcas in their next game at Morrisville on Thursday, July 21. On the other hand, MINY is now in a must-win situation and will take on the Washington Freedom at the same venue on Sunday, July 23.

