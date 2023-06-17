Faf Du Plessis Rejoins Super Kings, All Set To Lead The Franchise In Upcoming Tournament

Why you're reading this: The inaugural edition of Major League Cricket will take place next month as it will become the first franchise league to be introduced in the USA. Texas Super Kings will take on Los Angeles Knight Riders in the first match on July 13. This tournament will consist of six teams with four franchises linked to Indian Premier League sides.

3 things you need to know

Major League Cricket could be the first step towards the development of the USA's cricket scene

KKR, CSK, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have one team each in this T20 tournament

Several foreign players have been signed by all the franchises

Faf du Plessis returns to Super Kings fold

Faf du Plessis will be seen wearing the Super Kings jersey once again as he has been roped in by Texas Super Kings, the sister team of Chennai Super Kings. Faf was a part of the CSK setup for 10 years before switching his allegiance to Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2022.

Read More: Major League Cricket 2023: Check complete schedule & Timings for inaugural MLC tournament

He was handed the charge to lead RCB in place of Virat Kohli but couldn't lead the IPL side to the coveted IPL trophy. Despite RCB finishing outside of the top four, he finished IPL 2023 with 730 runs in his tally. The 38 year old has been one of the most popular faces around the T20 leagues and will appear for Texas in this T20 league. Super Kings announced Faf's arrival with an animated pic of the former South African national.

CSK had an outstanding IPL 2023 as MS Dhoni led a crop of unheralded players to the ultimate glory. The likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Metheesha Pathirana emerged as the most valuable players for the franchise. CSK defeated Gujarat Titans in a rain-interrupted final and will now aim to stamp their authority on US soil.

Read More: 'Texcited': Days after retirement, Ambati Rayudu joins Texas Super Kings for MLC 2023

They already had the experience of winning an international tournament when they conquered the now defunct Champions League Twenty20 back in 2010 and 2014. It remains to be seen how they fare in this inaugural tournament.