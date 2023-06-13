Major League Cricket 2023: Check Complete Schedule & Timings For Inaugural MLC Tournament

Why you're reading this: Following the footsteps of other T20 Leagues around the world USA is all set to witness the inaugural season of Major League Cricket. This could be USA's biggest cricketing event with the next T20 World Cup also scheduled to take place in the USA alongside West Indies. Indian Cricket team will play two T20 matches in Florida against West Indies.

3 things you need to know

Indian Premier League has emerged as one of the most lucrative sports brands in the world

Several foreign players will be seen donning jerseys of different teams in the tournament.

T20 leagues around the world has gained foothold over the last few years

Major League Cricket complete schedule and timings

Major League Cricket will kickstart from July 13 and the final is scheduled to be held on 30th July. Six teams will participate in the ianugural season with franchises linked to IPL teams will also be present. The teams are: Texas Super Kings (CSK), MI New York (Mumbai Indians), Los Angeles Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders), Seattle Orcas (Delhi Capitals), Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns.

Read More: ICC to introduce two rules in domestic T20 leagues to protect future of cricket: Reports

Texas Super Kings will take on Los Angeles Knight Riders in the opening match of the MLC on July 13. The match will start at 7:30 p.m. CST. Grand Prairie Stadium and Church Street Park are set to conduct all the matches with the final scheduled to take place at Grand Prairie Stadium on July 30.

𝑨𝒏𝒅 𝒋𝒖𝒔𝒕 𝒍𝒊𝒌𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕... the first-ever schedule of #MajorLeagueCricket has been released 🤩 🇺🇸 🏏



Where will you be watching from?! pic.twitter.com/gPuUsKtrvk — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) June 12, 2023

Marcus Stoinis, South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi, Liam Plunkett and Corey Anderson have been signed by the Unicorns while Seattle have roped in Quinton de Kock, Wayne Parnell, Sikandar Raza and all rounder Dasun Shanaka. Freedom have signed Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Wanindu Hasaranga, Glenn Phillips, Adam Milne, Josh Philippe and Moises Henriques.

Read More: Corey Anderson, Liam Plunkett to boost USA team after Indian stake in Major League Cricket

Top four teams will qualify for the playoffs. Third and fourth teams will take on each other in the Eliminator and top two teams will face off in Qualifier. The loser of Eliminator will be eliminated and the winner will advance to the Challenger where it will fight it out with the loser of the Qualifer.

The winner of the Qualifier will qualify directly to the final where it will meet the winner of the Challenger. Matches are slated to start in two slots: 5:30 PM