'Texcited': Days After Retirement, Ambati Rayudu Joins Texas Super Kings For MLC 2023

Will Ambati play for the Super Kings again?

Ambati Rayudu, who recently won the IPL trophy with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has joined the Major League Cricket (MLC) franchise Texas Super Kings, following his retirement from the Indian T20 league. Rayudu confirmed his joining by sharing a selfie on Twitter, wearing the Texas Super Kings team jersey and a cowboy hat. In his caption, he expressed his excitement about being a part of the team on a different continent.

Rayudu's decision to join the Texas Super Kings comes after he previously stated that there would be no turning back on his retirement. However, a shocking return to sport shows his commitment and love for the sport that the 37 year old has been playing for more than 2 decades. With his experience of playing 204 IPL matches, Rayudu will bring his skills to the MLC 2023. In the IPL, he has scored 4348 runs, including a century and 22 half-centuries, and has won three IPL trophies each with both CSK and Mumbai Indians (MI).

Who are the other stars joining the TSK in MLC 2023?

Apart from Rayudu, other big signings by the Texas Super Kings include Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, and Devon Conway from CSK. They will join the likes of Gerald Coetzee, David Miller, and Daniel Sams, their transfers had been annouced before.

The Texas Super Kings squad is eligible to have a squad of maximum 19 players, including up to nine international players. However, only six international players are allowed in the starting XI. Stephen Fleming will serve as the head coach, while Albie Morkel and Eric Simons are appointed as assistant coaches.