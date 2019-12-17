Faf Du Plessis Reveals How AB De Villiers Can Make South Africa Comeback In 2020

South Africa cricket legend AB de Villiers could return to play for the national side next year. According to latest reports in the country, the national side's new interim coach Mark Boucher and captain Faf du Plessis could well take it upon themselves to convince de Villiers to come out of retirement. The development involves keeping the T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia in mind.

AB de Villiers' comeback on the cards?

The Mzansi Super League 2019 just concluded and Faf du Plessis' Paarl Rocks lifted the trophy. Speaking to the press after the match, Proteas captain Du Plessis talked about De Villiers' possible return to international cricket. Earlier, the Proteas' new coach Mark Boucher had expressed interest in having De Villiers back in the SA jersey. Du Plessis resonated with Boucher's thoughts and even added the fact that talks have already been initiated by Cricket South Africa with the star batsman.

Du Plessis' statements signalled that De Villiers will probably return for SA in the shortest format of the game. He mentioned how the T20 World Cup will not require ABD to spend too much time away from home and even the T20Is that SA plays before the World Cup are not too many in number. Skipper Du Plessis also expressed his excitement over Cricket South Africa's overhaul with legendary figures like Graeme Smith and Mark Boucher arriving at the helm of the affairs. Smith is the new interim director of CSA.

De Villiers made 1672 T20I runs for South Africa until his retirement in 2017. He has remained to be one of the biggest names in the franchise T20 circuit and will finally make an appearance in the Big Bash as he will be wearing the Brisbane Heat jersey in January 2020. He continues to be a part of the Royal Challengers Banglore ahead of the IPL 2020 Auction on December 19.

