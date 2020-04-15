IPL 2020 Should Be Cancelled, Not Postponed: Fans React With Shock To BCCI's Latest Call

Cricket News

The IPL 2020 was earlier scheduled to start on March 29 only to be postponed till April 15 but now BCCI has decided that event will be postponed indefinitely.

IPL

The suspense over the IPL 2020 season is finally over after reports have emerged that the BCCI has informed all franchises about the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament being "postponed indefinitely" as PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the India lockdown until May 3. The news is yet to be made official but according to ESPN, the BCCI has reached out to all the stakeholders, which include all the eight franchises as well as the broadcasters, to convey the message that the event stands "postponed and not cancelled". Leading news agency ANI on Tuesday had tweeted that BCCI sources are claiming that due to India's lockdown extension, the IPL has been postponed till at least May 3. 

 

Fans react over the latest IPL postponed news with surprise

IPL postponed amid India lockdown 

The IPL postponed decision was taken after discussions were held with franchises over a conference call on Tuesday. The report mentioned that the meeting was attended by the BCCI's top officials including Sourav Ganguly (President), Jay Shah (Secretary), Brijesh Patel (IPL chairman), Arun Dhumal (BCCI Treasurer) and Hemang Amin (IPL COO). The IPL tournament was earlier scheduled to start on March 29 only to be postponed till April 15 due to coronavirus.

Sourav Ganguly's thoughts over the IPL postponed situation

Before the IPL was postponed indefinitely, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly opened up about the future of the IPL and said that the board officials were monitoring all the developments amid India lockdown during coronavirus. He had said that as of now, nothing can be said and he cannot see things becoming normal at least before mid-May. 

