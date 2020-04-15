IPL 2020 Should Be Cancelled, Not Postponed: Fans React With Shock To BCCI's Latest Call

The suspense over the IPL 2020 season is finally over after reports have emerged that the BCCI has informed all franchises about the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament being "postponed indefinitely" as PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the India lockdown until May 3. The news is yet to be made official but according to ESPN, the BCCI has reached out to all the stakeholders, which include all the eight franchises as well as the broadcasters, to convey the message that the event stands "postponed and not cancelled". Leading news agency ANI on Tuesday had tweeted that BCCI sources are claiming that due to India's lockdown extension, the IPL has been postponed till at least May 3.

As the lockdown has been extended till May 3 by the government, we will postpone the Indian Premier League for the time being: BCCI Sources pic.twitter.com/VzRpTlVa9M — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

Fans react over the latest IPL postponed news with surprise

@BCCI cancel the damn thing and donate the funds for charity. One year of no IPL will not do any damage — AB (@abhi_0509) April 14, 2020

😂 matlb abi tak umeed nahi hari hai ye logo ne — Mask 🎭 (@Mr_LoLwa) April 14, 2020

IPL lovers be like : pic.twitter.com/vT2DrwoA85 — SHIVAM SHARMA (@SharmaJiKaTweet) April 14, 2020

So IPL will be during Rainy season pic.twitter.com/5wBkXKCWfM — shalini sharma (@Sharmashalini05) April 14, 2020

Cancel karwa de bhai, Olympics bhi postpone ho chuke. — Abstract Dilbert (@abstractDilbert) April 14, 2020

IPL postponed amid India lockdown

The IPL postponed decision was taken after discussions were held with franchises over a conference call on Tuesday. The report mentioned that the meeting was attended by the BCCI's top officials including Sourav Ganguly (President), Jay Shah (Secretary), Brijesh Patel (IPL chairman), Arun Dhumal (BCCI Treasurer) and Hemang Amin (IPL COO). The IPL tournament was earlier scheduled to start on March 29 only to be postponed till April 15 due to coronavirus.

Sourav Ganguly's thoughts over the IPL postponed situation

Before the IPL was postponed indefinitely, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly opened up about the future of the IPL and said that the board officials were monitoring all the developments amid India lockdown during coronavirus. He had said that as of now, nothing can be said and he cannot see things becoming normal at least before mid-May.

