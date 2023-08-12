Fan predicts India-New Zealand in ICC ODI World Cup Final, Kiwi pacer gives epic response

With less than 2 months remaining before the start of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, fans are hyped up for the mayhem and have started the game of guesswork regarding who could be the ultimate finalists. Indian fans would hope that the tournament will bring an end to the 10-year-long wait for an ICC trophy and that Team India will once again get crowned as world champions. The World Cup is scheduled to begin on October 5, 2023.

3 things you need to know

The ICC ODI World Cup is scheduled to start from October 5, 2023

India last won the World Cup in 2011, under the leadership of MS Dhoni

India lost to New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 ICC ODI World Cup

Also Read | IND Vs WI 4th T20I Dream11 Prediction: India-West Indies Predicted XI, Pitch Report & More

Fan predicts India will meet New Zealand in the final of ICC ODI World Cup 2023

As hosts of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 and with the overall prowess of the team, India will enter as one of the favorites, however, to attain the glory they would once again have to deal with several aspects, semi-final hoodoo being one of them. Mentioning, the semi-final, the heartbreak of the 2019 World Cup might still be fresh in the minds of the enthusiasts, where India suffered a painful defeat at the hands of New Zealand. Fans have since longed for revenge against the Blackcaps, but in the duration, the side has demonstrated authority over the Men in Blue in other ICC tournaments as well.

Since the cold dish is awaited, a fan has predicted India vs. New Zealand final in the upcoming world cup and sought veteran Kiwi bowler Mitchell McClenaghan's thoughts on it. The former Mumbai Indians quickie gave a prompt reply. According to McClenaghan, "Blackcaps will be there".

Blackcaps will be there ☺️ — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) August 11, 2023

Also Read | 2 Young Batters Set To Take Up Bowling Duties For Team India Soon, Confirms Coach Mhambrey

Injury issues ahead of the World Cup

New Zealand have played the finals of the last two 50-over world cups and this time they would be targeting to go one better. However, the injury of Kane Williamson has come as a major concern. As for India, Jasprit Bumrah has been given the clean chit to play, moreover, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are expected to become 100% at the time of the world cup. So, India will enter with full force and could present the contendership for the 3rd World Cup title.